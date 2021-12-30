ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

KSR Today: Another blowout basketball victory, plus Citrus Bowl prep

 5 days ago
Photo by Aaron Perkins for Kentucky Sports Radio

Good morning, folks! Kentucky Men’s Basketball has won its last three outings by an average of 30.3 points per game. On Wednesday night, the latest victim was the Missouri Tigers, which showed brief signs of life throughout the affair before getting crushed by 27 points.

Kentucky is trending in the right direction following an infamously tough loss to Notre Dame a few weeks ago. That game doesn’t even feel like it featured the same UK team we’re watching now, though. The Wildcats of the last three games have seen a far more confident Sahvir Wheeler and Kellan Grady. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to make his case for National Player of the Year. TyTy Washington is quietly budding into a star. There’s a healthy battle for minutes between Keion Brooks Jr. and Jacob Toppin.

It’s a complete 180 from what happened in South Bend.

A few more games like the one that went down in Rupp Arena on Wednesday will have the BBN forgetting all about that Notre Dame loss. Now let’s dive into some links and talk about it a bit more.

Postgame links

Citrus Bowl prep

KSR has boots down in Orlando right now as Kentucky Football continues to practice and prepare for Saturday’s Citrus Bowl showdown against Iowa.

Wednesday morning at the Citrus Bowl started early with coordinators from each program taking the podium to preview the upcoming game at Camping World Stadium. A couple of players spoke too. Will Levis joined Liam Coen and Yusuf Corker accompanied Brad White. Highlights from the conversation begin with hilarious quotes about Iowa’s offensive identity.

Nick Roush has you covered with everything they talked about right here.

In injury updates, Josh Paschal was spotted at practice after being notably absent the first two days of the week.

Paschal, a 6-3, 278-pound defensive end out of Prince George’s County, Md., suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of Kentucky’s win over Louisville. It was an ailment Mark Stoops later described as “a little more serious” than some of the other issues he’s dealt with this season.

Now, though, it appears Paschal is trending toward being available for Kentucky’s matchup against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

In Hawkeye news, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz did not reveal who will start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Former four-star recruit Spencer Petras has been Iowa’s primary passer this season, completing just 56.9% of his passes for nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Petras was replaced by Alex Padilla in the second half of the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan. Padilla, seen as more of a running threat than the former, appeared in eight games, completed just under 50% of his attempts for a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.

Finally, for any members of the Big Blue Nation currently down in Orlando looking for something fun to do, we’ve got you covered there, too.

There’s a watch party for the Kentucky-High Point game on Friday, a pre-Citrus Bowl pep rally, a FanFest, and a CatWalk. You can find all of that information at the link here.

Iowa player doesn’t pay attention to college football

Whether it was an intentional shot at Kentucky Football or not, this was an indicator that the Wildcats still have some barriers to break outside of the area. During a recent media availability, a current Iowa football player said that UK hasn’t “made a bowl game in how long.”

So how long has it actually been since UK’s last bowl game? A whole 12 months. And oh yeah–and most importantly–this will be the sixth straight bowl game appearance for UK.

Of course, Vince Marrow found the video.

That’s all I’ve got for you this morning. Make sure to tune into KSR in an hour to listen to Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the radiowaves.

On3.com

Mark Stoops makes bold statement on SEC future following Citrus Bowl win

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had some choice words for the college football world after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats were able to outlast the Hawkeyes 20-17, After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis led the team on an 80-yard drive which lasted just a minute and 43 seconds to take the lead and win the game. The win gives them their fourth straight bowl victory, which is tied with only the Alabama Crimson Tide among power-five teams. After the game, when asked about the streak and his program, on KSR with Tyler Thompson, Stoops gave a definitive answer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
