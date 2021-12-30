In the January 2022 Print Edition

A Message from Publisher Pamela Johnson... I feel sad and strange writing this message for the January issue, knowing that it will be the last time I do it. When you pick up the February print edition of the Bellingham Bulletin (or visit this website to read the digital version), you...
Due to the holiday weekend, our Thursday edition will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. No newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday. Here’s how to find the latest news and your favorite puzzles and comics. You can find...
As we ring in another year, we want to be among the first to wish you the best in 2022. We will not publish a paper Saturday so our employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family. Because we know you want that regular Saturday content, we have included...
Happy 2022! As usual, we’re kicking off the year at Berks County Living with love in the form of our annual Weddings Issue. Whether you’re looking for love, are in love, are engaged or even married, we think it’s always a great time to toast to love.
If you had asked me in September 2020, after getting engaged, if we’d still be dealing with COVID in October of 2021, I would have optimistically smiled and said no. But for any couples who have also tied the knot in 2021, you know all too well the added stress of planning a wedding in the middle of a pandemic. The stress of finding vendors when they are booked out for 18 months, the “will they/won’t they” of event size restrictions, and the worry of how to protect your guests and create a comfortable environment. As someone who got married less than a month ago as I sit and write this letter, I can attest that I feel your stress, but it CAN be done! We are lucky enough to live in a region with some of the best wedding vendors around, and they are eager to help you navigate these times. I know I could not have planned a wedding without the amazing vendors who helped make our big day special. Whether you’re looking for vendors or simply inspiration, turn to page 33 for our annual wedding edition. Don’t forget to check out our online wedding directory for additional advice and vendor options.
There are a lot of positives about publishing a monthly newspaper compared to publishing a weekly or a daily. For one thing, we only have to layout, print and distribute the publication once per month, as opposed to doing all of that weekly or daily … but you probably figured that one out already.
DocuSystems owner David Hobson believes in excellent products and top-notch customer service. “It’s all about how you take care of people,” he said on Thursday. “That applies to my customers and employees. Most companies are having trouble finding help. I have people lined up wanting to work here.”
Due to the holiday weekend, our Thursday edition will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. No newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday. Here’s how to find the latest news and your favorite puzzles and comics.
You can find the latest news at savannahnow.com and on our mobile app. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday.
