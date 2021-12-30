In the January 2022 Print Edition

If you had asked me in September 2020, after getting engaged, if we’d still be dealing with COVID in October of 2021, I would have optimistically smiled and said no. But for any couples who have also tied the knot in 2021, you know all too well the added stress of planning a wedding in the middle of a pandemic. The stress of finding vendors when they are booked out for 18 months, the “will they/won’t they” of event size restrictions, and the worry of how to protect your guests and create a comfortable environment. As someone who got married less than a month ago as I sit and write this letter, I can attest that I feel your stress, but it CAN be done! We are lucky enough to live in a region with some of the best wedding vendors around, and they are eager to help you navigate these times. I know I could not have planned a wedding without the amazing vendors who helped make our big day special. Whether you’re looking for vendors or simply inspiration, turn to page 33 for our annual wedding edition. Don’t forget to check out our online wedding directory for additional advice and vendor options.

