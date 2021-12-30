W Illinois Iowa Basketball

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is hard to put into words how grateful I truly am,” Plumlee said, in a letter penned to Ole Miss. “Although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow … I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO