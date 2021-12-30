W Illinois Iowa Basketball

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery drives to the basket while guarded by Western Illinois forward and Pleasant Valley grad Will Carius during Wednesday's game in Iowa City. AP

Hawkeyes race past Leathernecks to extend win streak to three

Keegan Murray had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Iowa men's basketball team to its third straight win Wednesday night.

