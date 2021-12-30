Hawkeyes race past Leathernecks to extend win streak to three

IOWA CITY — Too much depth. Too many runouts. And way too much Keegan Murray.

Iowa's basketball team thrives in transition while Western Illinois has built its roster around the 3-point shot.

On a night when WIU was very chilly from the perimeter, Iowa feasted on grab-and-go opportunities to pull away for a 92-71 triumph Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We’re not very good in transition,” Leathernecks coach Rob Jeter said. “That’s just the best way to put it. That’s something we’ve got to improve on.”

Iowa (10-3) had seven dunks and compiled a 31-2 advantage in fast-break points as WIU (10-4) was a meager 5 of 30 from beyond the arc.

After three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois and Iowa State at the start of the month, Iowa has recovered to win three straight — all by 19 points or more — heading back into Big Ten Conference action next week.

“You want to recover the right way, especially going into Big Ten play,” said Murray, who had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. “We just reshaped our focus, locked in and took it day-by-day, and you saw the results. We’re in the right head space going into Big Ten play.”

The Hawkeyes led for all but 29 seconds of the game.

It was Iowa freshman Payton Sandfort who sparked the decisive flurry. Sandfort scored 10 points in a 3-plus minute stretch midway through the first half as a six-point lead swelled into a 20-point margin.

“That was probably the biggest turning point in the game,” said WIU guard and Wapello graduate Trenton Massner, who had a team-high 20 points. “It started with me. I had a turnover in the three-quarter court trap that started it all — I take responsibility for that — and it spiraled from there.”

Sandfort finished with 13 points and five rebounds. He splashed in all three of his 3-point tries, but he also had a dunk and grabbed four offensive boards.

“He was terrific in the first half in a lot of different ways,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s attacking the glass and making a difference in the game.”

It was the fourth time this season the Waukee alum has been in double figures.

“It is them Iowa kids,” guard Jordan Bohannon said. “It is something about growing up in Iowa. It makes the team even better when you have guys like that who actually want to play for this university and this community.

“He’s making the most of every opportunity he gets and continues to push us to be a better team.”

WIU made one little surge in the second half. Massner scored eight points during a 10-2 Leatherneck flurry that trimmed the deficit to 76-63 with 8:02 remaining.

Iowa, which shot 54% for the contest, retaliated with 12 of the next 16 points to secure the victory.

“I thought we kind of wore them down,” McCaffery said.

WIU came into the game shooting almost 37% from the 3-point line. Outside of three 3s from Colton Sandage, the Leathernecks were 2-for-19 as a team.

“They missed a couple where we didn’t make the appropriate slide and just missed them,” McCaffery said, “but we didn’t give them a ton of second (chances). We contested and we ran.”

And WIU couldn't stop them on the break.

"It was just attention to detail in transition, and not finding our man,” Massner said. “Once you get transition dunks, it gets the crowd involved and it’s a downhill spiral from there.”

After six consecutive wins, WIU has dropped two in a row.

“We have to shore up some things we’re bad at,” Jeter said. “Until we fix that, we’re going to struggle.

“We missed shots against Omaha and we missed shots against Denver. But that can’t be our calling card. We have to do the other things, and that’s the challenge for this group.”

Pleasant Valley grad Will Carius had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks but was 4 of 16 from the field. He also drew the defensive assignment of Murray for most of the night.

Murray, the nation’s leading scorer, is averaging 28 points per game in the last three contests. A first-half dunk by Murray showed what was in store for the Leathernecks.

“I felt for Will,” Massner said. “He’s a tough matchup. The one play I really noticed was when he was running down the middle of the lane and he took off from I don’t even know where. I was like, ‘Oh, boy, he’s a different athlete.'”

Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery also finished in double figures for the Hawkeyes with 13 and 11 points, respectively.