Jeff Hardy was suddenly released by the WWE back in December and details about what WWE had planned for him have started making the rounds. According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, one of those plans included Hardy going down to the NXT brand to be the "Shaman" for MSK, but he was let go mere days before the big reveal. WWE pivoted to the Shaman being Riddle, and the tag team champion had to "rush" to film a few segments as a result. Sapp noted that "numerous" segments involving Hardy, Wes Lee and Nash Carter wound up on the cutting room floor as a resulting of plans changing.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO