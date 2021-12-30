Jim Ross Discusses Signing Steve Austin In WWE, Pairing Austin Up With Ted Dibiase

WWE Raw announcer Jimmy Smith appeared on “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” this week. Here are the highlights:. The difference between calling a WWE and MMA event:. “The weird part is when it comes to MMA, it’s not a show. I’m calling an event, and the event and the show are two different things. I know that’s hard to understand. I’m sitting there and two people are fighting. When they start, when they end, and how they fight have nothing to do with me. If they get there, they lay an egg, and they suck, it’s not really my problem. Or if they have a banger, I’m kind of along for the ride, but the show and the fight are separate things. On RAW, they’re all together, so I’m part of the show and the show is a part of me, and I’m part of making that show. It’s a really different experience. Seeing them do what they do, I tell a lot of people that I’m lucky I got into this when I was like 43. When they take these bumps, I’m sitting there going, ‘Oh my God. That would kill me.’ I’m not 25 anymore. I can’t take somebody slamming me on the steps.”

7 HOURS AGO