Archive material has been unearthed that shows a telecommunications company predicting the rise and ubiquitous nature of smartphones from as far back as the early 1950s.While cultural lag meant that much of the world didn't see the utility in mobile phones until the late 1990s, one pioneer in 1953 managed to predict a world not too dissimilar from the one we inhabitant today. He, along with several other telecommunication insiders, had a sense of how the relatively primitive telephone would morph and evolve over the coming decades. “Here is my prophecy: In its final development, the telephone will be...

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO