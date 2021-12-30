ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"That's Why I Didn't Celebrate Like Always!" - Aymeric Laporte Discusses Disallowed Goal in 'Important' Win Over Brentford

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Smq65_0dZ7gn6c00

With Liverpool losing to Leicester on Tuesday and Chelsea suffering a crushing blow late on against Brighton, Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points ahead of the New Year.

The Premier League champions, who have recorded a staggering 113 goals in 36 league wins in 2021, claimed their 10th successive win in the top-flight as Phil Foden's clever finish past Alvaro Fernandez sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's side.

City thought they had made it two late on, as Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick was headed in by Aymeric Laporte past Alvarez only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside against the Spanish center-half.

In his post-match interview with City TV, Laporte was asked to provide his thoughts on the decision, as replays showed that it was indeed a very close call made by the officials.

"I knew it (the decision) was close, that's why I didn't celebrate like always, with the power and energy I have," said Aymeric Laporte, who scored Manchester City's fifth in their 6-3 win against Leicester at the weekend.

"But, I knew it was very tight, and we were waiting, and it (the decision) didn't come."

"We're very happy with the win tonight, this is the most important thing for us right now, and we have to keep focus and look for the next one (against Arsenal)."

Despite being out of favour for the second half of the previous season, Aymeric Laporte has been in a rich vein of form since August, with Manchester City recording their 11th clean sheet of the league campaign ahead of a trip to the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Player Ratings: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

After a first half of domination that was defined by Bukayo Saka’s deserved opener, Manchester City dug in to extend their winning run to 11 games in a row. An ice-cold Riyad Mahrez penalty and a late winner from Rodri were enough to beat a Gunners side that were forced to play with 10 men on the pitch after Gabriel was sent off after a naïve challenge on Gabriel Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brentford#Manchester City#Chelsea#Var#Spanish#City Tv#Arsenal
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Don't Want Snakes at Our Club", "He's Burnt His Bridges" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Shocking Transfer News Regarding Former Player

After spending only a season in Manchester, Ferran Torres was convinced by FC Barcelona to join the mammoth rebuild job currently underway at the Camp Nou - spearheaded by manager Xavi Hernandez. The 21-year-old did enjoy success in his short stay; contributing to a comprehensive Premier League title and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

Reported City Target Confirmed for Summer Exit, Club Maintain Interest in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 3rd 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the third day of the winter transfer market. Borussia Mönchengladbach have announced that Denis Zakaria will leave the club in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract. (Official) Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
413
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy