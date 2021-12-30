ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Save 33% on MagicDrum steel tongue drum plugin by Quiet Music

rekkerd.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the MagicDrum multi-sampled steel tongue drum instrument by Quiet Music. MagicDrum contains different multisampled scales originally recorded at 24 bit 96khz and...

rekkerd.org

rekkerd.org

Save 89% on Synthwave Drums V2 instrument plugin by Beatskillz

VST Buzz has launched a sale on BeatSkillz’ Synthwave Drums V2, a virtual instrument featuring a collection of vintage 80s drum machine sounds. “Synthwave Drums V2” covers styles from Synthwave, Vaporwave, Retro, The 80s, Nu-Disco & Boogie styles of music. A selection of over 100 presets full of...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Healing meditation VST instrument by Quiet Music on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Quiet Music’s Healing virtual instrument for Windows and Mac, offering a 33% discount for a limited time. Healing has been created from original 24 bit / 96khz recordings of 2 Tibetan Bowls / Singing Bowls, 1 Rainstick and 1 Tibetan tingsha. The instrument consists of 8 pads with the sound of a large and a medium bowl, struck with various intensities and 2 central pads with the sound of the Rainstick and the Tibetan tingsha, both central pads have several samples stacked in round robin mode.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Numb Dark Acoustic Guitar plugin FREE with any purchase at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds is offering a plugin designed for simple and unique acoustic guitars sounds for free with a purchase at its store through the month of January. The Numb – Dark Acoustic Guitar virtual instrument by New Nation aims to delivers a grimey and dark sound to your music productions.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

LOVE-FI plugins bundle by Quiet Music on sale at 43% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on Quiet Music’s LOVE-FI bundle of 3 instrument plugins designed for composition and production of Lo-Fi beats, Chillwave, Chillhop and Lo-Fi Ambient. The bundle includes:. Midnight: 89 multi-sampled sound presets of pads, keys and basses. Things: 16 various presets of sounds of nature,...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

The 7 Best Acoustic Drum Kit Plugins You Can Use On Your Tracks

Today’s producer looking to create ‘acoustic’ drum tracks entirely in the box is truly spoilt for choice when it comes to sound sources, with countless impressive sampled-based instruments vying for their attention and cash. In this round-up, we’ll look at what we consider to be five of the very best options on the market, across a range of price points and complexity levels. Our selection criteria saw us focusing on the quality of each contender’s sample bank and included MIDI grooves, tweakability of individual drums and cymbals, mixing and processing features, and e-drum playability. The last is only of direct relevance to actual drummers, of course, but also reflects the overall depth of multisampling involved.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

The best free VST drum plugins 2021: drum machines, samplers and grooveboxes for all your beatmaking needs

BEST OF 2021: With the exception of ambient or orchestral genres, drums provide the backbone of basically all modern music. If you make music for clubs, good drums are essential - they’re what makes you want to dance - whereas in rock and pop they provide drive and dynamics. Capturing the right sound and rhythm is key to creating the feel of your track, so for most computer-based musicians a good drum plugin is a must-have.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Homegrown Sounds releases MIDI Mod for Kontakt

Homegrown Sounds has announced the release of a new MIDI instrument for Kontakt that has 4 LFO style sequencers that use interpolation to achieve an adjustable smooth shape from sequencer steps. MIDI Mod uses the Interpolated LFOs developed for Interpolator and brings them to MIDI Control Changes. Played Notes pass...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Noise: Royalty free experimental noise samples from Gowler Music

Gowler Music has release a sample pack featuring a collection of 126 experimental noise samples. All the sounds included are 100% royalty free and you can check out the taster track to see how these samples can be used in a piece of (very noisy) music. So if you like...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

AizerX: Modern Trailer Designer Toolkit by Keepforest on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the AizerX – Modern Trailer Designer Toolkit by Keepforest, offering a 30% discount on the Kontakt instrument library for a limited time. Unlike the AizerX Trailer SFX Designer Toolkit, which is mainly designed for the hybrid movie or game trailers, AizerX Modern...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Sacred Indian Heart sample pack by IQ Samples

Loopmasters has introduced a new sample pack from the IQ Samples label. Sacred Indian Heart links ancient rituals with modern dance grooves with a collection of elegant rhythms, fat Moog basses, and high-quality recorded authentic Indian instruments. Containing a variety of specially recorded live instruments including 1.41 GB of 24-bit...
INDIA
rekkerd.org

Olitanh free vintage vibe compressor plugin updated to v1.0.1

John Crosby Acoustics has released an update to Olitanh, the vintage vibe compressor effect plugin that was designed as part of KVR Audio’s 2021 Developer Challenge. Distortion coupled with compressor brings interdependent wave-shaping and envelope-shaping. Controlled adding of harmonics. Level boosting and stereo enhancing. Good for “warming up” bass...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Les Productions Zvon releases free Winter 2022 Mini MC pack

Les Productions Zvon has release a free collection of samples taken from a public domain cartoon: Winter 2022 Mini Memory Collection. Christmas is gone but the Holidays are not over and winter is only beginning. So it’s time for the joyful “Winter 2022 Free Mini Memory Collection pack! Audio samples from a 1949 Public Domain cartoon about winter.
TV & VIDEOS
Technology
Meditation
rekkerd.org

Save 71% on Orchestral Devices: Battalion by Hidden Path Audio

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on Orchestral Devices: Battalion, Hidden Path Audio’s next-generation cinematic brass instrument for Kontakt, capable of both epic orchestral scoring and futuristic sound design. The sample library features full orchestral brass sections and solos, a huge collection of orchestral brass FX, alongside...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Quiet Piano SE: Lofi virtual piano instrument on sale at 48% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Quiet Music’s Quiet Piano SE, a virtual piano based on samples that were professionally captured from a Steinway & Sons A-188 piano. They were multi-sampled at 96kHz 24-bit, then processed through various high-quality stompboxes and high-end plugins. Quiet Piano SE comes with...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

ModeAudio launches Orchestral Textures Bundle & Alt Drums Bundle 3

ModeAudio has added two new bundles to its product catalog, offering savings of at up to 44% off the total price of the individual packs included. Priced £50 GBP instead of £90 GBP, the Orchestral Textures Bundle comprises 7 packs with a total of 902 ambient texture loops: Skylight Ambient String Loops, Luminous String Texture Samples, Celestial Orchestral Texture Loops, Colour Field Piano Texture Samples, Wind Texture Loops, String Texture Loops, and Piano Texture Loops.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Amnesia and Organic Guitar MIDI packs by New Nation

ADSR Sounds has launched two new sound packs featuring MIDI loops for acoustic and electric guitar. The Organic Guitar MIDI Pack and Amnesia Guitar MIDI Pack aim to take your guitar game to a new level. With 25 MIDI Loops & 25 Matching WAV Loops, you’ll find quick inspiration however...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Quirky Character Voices sample pack by W.A. Production

W.A. Production has released a new “What About” series sample pack featuring a collection of vocal samples. Quirky Character Voices contains 120 phrases and 250 sounds. From our team of creative experts at WA comes What About: Quirky Character Voices- an expansive collection of unique vocal impressions designed to bring lively character to your productions. Whether you’re creating vocal chops, ad libs, or just looking for something distinctly human for your vocal atmospheres, Quirky Character Voices has it all with 10 dynamic voices complete with three dozen individually recorded samples each.
rekkerd.org

Save up to 71% on Karanyi Sounds Vapor Keys instruments for Kontakt

Karanyi Sounds has launched a sale on the Vapor Keys series of Kontakt instruments that bring the authentic sounds of ’90s synth pianos and keys. Vapor Keys ($19 USD instead of $49 USD): Unleash your 90s nostalgia! We are proud to introduce Vapor Keys: a collection of great sounding FM Electric Piano sample library + an inspiring collection of dreamlike keyboard instruments for Kontakt. It can sound sweet and naive, bright, bold, harsh, trashy, lush & sexy, spacy or even dark and gloomy. Vapor Keys includes 3 deep-sampled classic and modern FM, algorithmic and wavetable synth sources in 1 pack.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Hyperpop 101 sample pack: 205 glitchy, edgy, stupid hyperpop samples

Nut.fm has launched its new sample pack Hyperpop 101, a collection of loops and samples that takes inspiration from hyperpop legends like Sophie, underscores, 100 Gecs, Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Danny L Harle, Blackwinterwells, dltzk, and badxyou. It’s the new wave of the future! Or maybe you just hate...
TECHNOLOGY

