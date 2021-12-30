ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case of COVID-19 reported at Beaverton Public School

Cover picture for the articleAlthough students and staff are still on holiday break, a positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at Beaverton Public School. According to an email sent to parents Wednesday (Dec. 29), the Durham Region Health Department has investigated and determined that there is “no risk...

