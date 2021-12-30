ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Jordan Belfort Made and Lost Millions On Wall Street

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greed took Jordan Belfort, the author of The Wolf of Wall Street, to prison. Now, he travels the world talking about business ethics and learning from the blunders that saw him convicted of felony. Although he continues to make money from speaking fees and book sales, Belfort has suffered a damaging...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jordan Belfort
Person
Denise Lombardo
Person
Nadine Caridi
AFP

Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley's fallen star

Elizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire hailed as the next US tech visionary by age 30, but it all evaporated in a flash of lawsuits, ignominy and, finally, criminal charges. The rise and fall of Holmes, who on Monday was convicted of defrauding investors of her biotech startup, is a heavily-chronicled saga that prompted a hard look at her methods but also the unseemly aspects of startup life. In many ways Holmes fit the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, from her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that evoked tech legend and Apple founder Steve Jobs to her dropping out of Californiaâs elite Stanford University. But much like in her trial, the fundamental question has been whether she was a true visionary who simply failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a skilled self-promoter who took advantage of a credulous context to commit fraud.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Business Ethics#Ipo#New York City#American#Italian
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Discovers the Holy Grail of Coins

The Pawn Stars rare and unusual items in their store. However, it isn’t every day that the “holy grail” of coins walks in the door. Back in Season 10 in an episode titled Generation Gap, Rick Harrison dealt with a customer. The owner of this item said that he had a 1922 high relief, matte finish silver dollar. It was back in 1921 when the United States decided to bring silver dollars back into mint. They wanted to make the coins detailed and long-story-short, the project didn’t last long.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha Vs. Wall Street

This year, Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts diverged radically on certain stocks, especially Gannett (GCI), Deutsche Bank (DB), Dillard’s (DDS) and Soc Gen (OTCPK:SCGLY). SA authors were, on average, very bullish while Wall Street was bearish or very bearish. This basket more than doubled, increasing by over 110% year to date.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Do People Hate Elon Musk? The Answer Is Complicated

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among the most popular and controversial business leaders. He has a big army of supporters, while other people simply hate him. Why do so many people hate Musk?. Article continues below advertisement. The rapid increase in Musk’s Twitter followers, which currently stand at 68 million,...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Top Stocks to Buy in 2022: Watch for Potential in These Names

After a very strong year in 2021, people want to know how 2022 will turn out as far as the stock market is concerned. The market view is mixed at best. While BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan are positive, Morgan Stanley is bearish. Whatever the overall direction of the market is, groups of stocks do well. So, what could be the best stocks to buy in 2022?
STOCKS
MarketRealist

7 Best Penny Cryptocurrencies for Investors in 2022

Many investors expect 2022 to be another great year for cryptocurrencies, which is fueling a rush to find the next crypto to explode. There are thousands of cryptos out there, which means that investors have many opportunities. But blue-chips like Bitcoin and Ethereum cost thousands of dollars, which puts them out of reach of many small investors. As a result, investors with little money want to find the best penny cryptocurrency investment in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
wcrecord.com

Building Main Street, not Wall Street

Leaders must always seek new opportunity Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once said, “Creating opportunities means looking where others are not.” Whether you are a community, business or media company leader, you must constantly seek for new opportunities. One cannot rest on their current business model in these rapidly changing times. This past week, it occurred to me that throughout […]
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy