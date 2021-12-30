ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Navy P-3 NFO tells the thrilling story of a night, anti-submarine patrol flown to track a Soviet sub transiting from Murmansk to the Mediterranean Sea

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘When we detected a Soviet submarine on the surface, we were authorized to deliberately make our presence known – we were authorized to overfly a surfaced submarine , and to track the submarine using ACTIVE sonobuoys,’ Ross Hall, former P-3 Orion NFO with the US Navy. Entering...

theaviationgeekclub.com

Comments / 1

albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
hngn.com

Lost F-35 Wreckage Recovered by Royal Navy from Mediterranean Sea Floor After It Sank a Mile Deep From Takeoff Accident

Royal Navy recovered the F-35 wreckage before anyone got to it, salvaging of the sunken aircraft was done by dredging on the seafloor. Loss of the jet set off a frantic search to recover the top-secret stealth plane that sufferer a take-off mishap. The location of the missing jet was in an area that Russians were well acquainted with, good thing it did not fall into Russian hands that would be a tech bonanza. It did not help that the planes cost £100million each.
NBC News

Possible relics of lost WWII U.S. bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
theaviationgeekclub.com

How two SBD Dauntless aircraft from USS Enterprise sank submarine I-70, the first major Japanese combatant ship sunk during World War II

The war was on, and Enterprise had drawn her first blood in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. By the time the USS Enterprise CV-6 (The Big E) returned to Pearl Harbor on the evening of Dec. 8, 1941, the entire American Strategic situation in the Pacific was in shambles. The Pacific Fleet Battle Line was all but eliminated, while Oahu, the hub of the US military in the Pacific saw the majority of it’s air power eliminated. Farther to the West across the International Dateline, Wake Island lost 8 out of 12 of the Wildcats Enterprise had just delivered to Japanese Land Based Naval Bombers from the Japanese occupied Marshall Islands. US Forces in the Philippines had already lost half their bomber strength, and a third of their fighters. For all intents and purposes, the American war effort was like a boxer entering a ring, entering and expecting a fight, but getting a knockout punch right before the bell rang.
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy Aircrewman that was deployed to NAF Atsugi tells the story of the Japanese Military Helicopters that Hovered in place all day long

‘Those Japanese choppers hovered all day, just for fun. The kind of fun you only get in the military,’ Michael Alapaki, former US Navy enlisted aircrew. For a helicopter, hovering means that it is in flight at a constant altitude, with no forward, aft, or sideways movement. In order to hover, a helicopter must be producing enough lift in its main rotor blades to equal the weight of the aircraft.
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

How US Navy aircraft sank Imperial Japanese Navy’s Oite Kamikaze destroyer during Operation Hailstone against the island base of Truk

The Oite Kamikaze-class destroyer was unique in that it was sunk entering Truk Lagoon rather than exiting it. In early 1944, the island base of Truk was a Japanese Pearl Harbor; a powerful naval and air base that needed to be neutralized before the Allies could fight their way any further towards Tokyo. But Truk was also the most heavily defended naval base outside the Japanese Home Islands and an Allied invasion would be costly.
Daily Mail

Back home! One of Britain's deadly nuclear submarines HMS Astute returns to the Clyde after protecting HMS Queen Elizabeth on aircraft carrier's first-ever long-range trip

Nuclear-powered submarine HMS Astute has returned to her home port of HM Naval Base Clyde, following a successful deployment with the carrier strike group to the Pacific Ocean and back. The submarine - which is one of four Astute Class boats currently in-service - was the final Royal Navy vessel...
theaviationgeekclub.com

The story of the US Navy F-14 Tomcat pilot that scored an AIM-7 Sparrow ‘soft kill’ on an Iranian F-4 attacking a US Navy P-3 and saved the Orion crew

F-14 Tomcat pilot Lt William ‘Bear’ Ferran saw his AIM-7 Sparrow drifting slightly from left to right and then, shortly after motor burn-out, he noticed a fireball inside the translucent diamond projected on his HUD, marking Iranian F-4’s position. During the Iran-Iraq War the Islamic Republic of...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Chinese bombers drop live bombs in South China Sea in message to US, Taiwan

Chinese H-6J bombers practiced bombing islands and laying underwater mines in the South China Sea in drills last week, according to a report from China’s state-run Global Times. The war drills appear to be a threatening message to the U.S. and Taiwan amid growing tensions. On Sunday, the Global...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Strafing and Skip Bombing: how American A-20 and B-25 bombers beat Japanese destroyers during the Battle of the Bismarck Sea

Throughout the first year of the war in the Pacific during World War II the USAAF was relatively ineffective against ships. Throughout the first year of the war in the Pacific during World War II the USAAF was relatively ineffective against ships. Indeed, warships in particular proved to be too elusive for conventional medium-level bombing. High-level attacks wasted bombs, and torpedo attacks required extensive training.

