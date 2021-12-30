US Navy P-3 NFO tells the thrilling story of a night, anti-submarine patrol flown to track a Soviet sub transiting from Murmansk to the Mediterranean Sea
‘When we detected a Soviet submarine on the surface, we were authorized to deliberately make our presence known – we were authorized to overfly a surfaced submarine , and to track the submarine using ACTIVE sonobuoys,’ Ross Hall, former P-3 Orion NFO with the US Navy. Entering...
The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
The US military flew an intelligence-gathering aircraft over Ukraine this week. It was the first time an E-8C JSTARS has flown over the country, a military official told CNN. The flight comes amid continued concerns about Russia's military buildup near Ukraine. The US sent a surveillance aircraft flying over Ukraine...
Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
Royal Navy recovered the F-35 wreckage before anyone got to it, salvaging of the sunken aircraft was done by dredging on the seafloor. Loss of the jet set off a frantic search to recover the top-secret stealth plane that sufferer a take-off mishap. The location of the missing jet was in an area that Russians were well acquainted with, good thing it did not fall into Russian hands that would be a tech bonanza. It did not help that the planes cost £100million each.
MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
The US Navy is making plans to keep its carrier aircraft relevant in a conflict with a more capable adversary. China and Russia are developing capabilities that could restrict what those aircraft could do in a conflict. US special operators could help those aircraft see — and strike — in...
‘I deployed my hose, and the F-8s came in one at a time and took on fuel from me while the KC-135 fueled us,’ Lieutenant Commander Don Alberg, US Navy KA-3 Skywarrior pilot. In the years following World War II, as the U.S. Navy sought to retain its long-standing...
The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The Navy released images of the test on Twitter, with the caption: "Bring Out THE LASERS."
The war was on, and Enterprise had drawn her first blood in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. By the time the USS Enterprise CV-6 (The Big E) returned to Pearl Harbor on the evening of Dec. 8, 1941, the entire American Strategic situation in the Pacific was in shambles. The Pacific Fleet Battle Line was all but eliminated, while Oahu, the hub of the US military in the Pacific saw the majority of it’s air power eliminated. Farther to the West across the International Dateline, Wake Island lost 8 out of 12 of the Wildcats Enterprise had just delivered to Japanese Land Based Naval Bombers from the Japanese occupied Marshall Islands. US Forces in the Philippines had already lost half their bomber strength, and a third of their fighters. For all intents and purposes, the American war effort was like a boxer entering a ring, entering and expecting a fight, but getting a knockout punch right before the bell rang.
‘Those Japanese choppers hovered all day, just for fun. The kind of fun you only get in the military,’ Michael Alapaki, former US Navy enlisted aircrew. For a helicopter, hovering means that it is in flight at a constant altitude, with no forward, aft, or sideways movement. In order to hover, a helicopter must be producing enough lift in its main rotor blades to equal the weight of the aircraft.
The Oite Kamikaze-class destroyer was unique in that it was sunk entering Truk Lagoon rather than exiting it. In early 1944, the island base of Truk was a Japanese Pearl Harbor; a powerful naval and air base that needed to be neutralized before the Allies could fight their way any further towards Tokyo. But Truk was also the most heavily defended naval base outside the Japanese Home Islands and an Allied invasion would be costly.
Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jet fighters will fly their last mission out of Bodø Air Base on Jan. 6, 2021 and the base will end all fighter operations after that. Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon jet fighters will fly their last mission out...
Nuclear-powered submarine HMS Astute has returned to her home port of HM Naval Base Clyde, following a successful deployment with the carrier strike group to the Pacific Ocean and back. The submarine - which is one of four Astute Class boats currently in-service - was the final Royal Navy vessel...
Adm. Chris Grady — just nominated to be the nation’s No. 2 military officer — turned over Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command to a new commander, Adm. Daryl Caudle, with a call to sailors to remember the determination that won World War II. Grady introduced the idea of...
F-14 Tomcat pilot Lt William ‘Bear’ Ferran saw his AIM-7 Sparrow drifting slightly from left to right and then, shortly after motor burn-out, he noticed a fireball inside the translucent diamond projected on his HUD, marking Iranian F-4’s position. During the Iran-Iraq War the Islamic Republic of...
Chinese H-6J bombers practiced bombing islands and laying underwater mines in the South China Sea in drills last week, according to a report from China’s state-run Global Times. The war drills appear to be a threatening message to the U.S. and Taiwan amid growing tensions. On Sunday, the Global...
Dispatching the Navy’s Japan-based forward-deployed aircraft carrier to the Middle East earlier this year to bolster the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a major strategic error, a top lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee said today. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a former nuclear-qualified surface warfare officer and current vice...
Throughout the first year of the war in the Pacific during World War II the USAAF was relatively ineffective against ships. Throughout the first year of the war in the Pacific during World War II the USAAF was relatively ineffective against ships. Indeed, warships in particular proved to be too elusive for conventional medium-level bombing. High-level attacks wasted bombs, and torpedo attacks required extensive training.
