Valorant devs have revealed that they have plans to make some Agent changes next year, as revealed in a new State of the Agents blog post. Riot Games recently put out a blog post on their official Valorant website looking back at the changes made to Agents over the course of the last year. With the likes of Yoru kicking off 2021 and Chamber being the closer, a lot of adjustments have been made in-between.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO