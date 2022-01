New Mexico 2022 Teacher of the Year Lorynn Guerrero. Courtesy photo. New Mexico 2022 Teacher of the Year Lorynn Guerrero will focus on expanding pathways to graduation to create a more individualized experience during her one-year tenure representing the state’s teaching profession, which began Jan. 1. “The traditional pathway can’t be the only pathway,” the high school teacher from Las Cruces said. “I didn’t really understand before, but my students face so many obstacles. Parenting is just one. They are working jobs to help support their families, and then the one car for a family of seven breaks down. Listening to my students’ stories made me realize it doesn’t matter when you get your high school diploma as long as you get it.”

