ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Leonard: Practice Of Mindful Self-Compassion

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 6 days ago

The practice of mindful self-compassion, coined by Dr. Kristin Neff and Dr. Chris Germer, is an important tool that we can teach our children and add to our mental health toolbox. Research on mindful self-compassion indicates that it is an important way to reduce anxiety and depression while at...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Macomb Daily

Here are some tips for communicating with someone who has anxiety

When you try to talk to someone who is anxious, you have a greater challenge in being heard. Anxiety can manifest itself physically in different ways — but a key function that is disrupted is a person’s ability to communicate clearly. Anxiety can cause someone to overthink, get easily distracted and become overwhelmed by another person’s nonverbal cues and facial expressions — instead of paying attention to what the person is saying.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Health
hbr.org

Connect with Empathy, But Lead with Compassion

For close to two years, leaders have been thrust into the role of Counselor in Chief, helping teams recover from the grief and loss of the pandemic, buoying the declining mental health of their employees, being sensitive to people’s anxieties and often publicly sharing their own vulnerabilities along the way. In short, they have been shouldering a big emotional burden.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

The At-Home Self-Care Practice Real Women Swear By

After nearly a year of living through a pandemic, where we’re all encouraged to stay home and stay safe and our health is at the forefront of our minds, it only makes sense that safe, accessible, at-home forms of self-care have become more of a priority. Our brains, bodies and spirits are bone tired at best and wracked with anxiety at worst — so any little bit of TLC we can offer ourselves is vital. Now self-care is often reduced down to prying yourself away from a cell phone, doing a face mask and lighting a candle (or reduced down even...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Compassion#Nutrition#Depression#Neuroscience
Good News Network

Self-Compassion Is Actually Good for Your Heart Health

Despite what skeptics say, being kind to oneself is not a New Age fad—and there is research to back it up. Middle-aged women who practiced self-compassion had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, irrespective of other traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and cholesterol levels.
HEALTH
fox7austin.com

Practicing mindfulness in our everyday lives

Mindfulness is a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surrounding environment. How do work mindfulness into our everyday lives? Dr. Mimi Secor has some ideas.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Writing as a Path to Self Compassion

Many people can be harder on themselves than they are on others. Writing about yourself in the third person—as if you were writing about someone else—can help you see yourself through more compassionate eyes. Studies show that people who reflect on their lives from the third-person vantage point...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefreshtoast.com

Why You Should Be Practicing Mindfulness When Toking

Mindfulness is something that can benefit everyone and can be done with everything. This is just one example of how you can introduce this concept into your life today. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Is mindfulness just a fad or is there something...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Forbes

Seven Tips For Designing A Leadership Self-Reflection Practice

Executive and Leadership Coach, Lecturer, Founder of unabridged – engaging your power and potential for greater personal and social impact. Self-reflection, at its simplest, means taking time to slow down and think about you and your experiences, as part of increasing your self-awareness, learning and growth. Self-reflection in leadership means devoting time to think about yourself as a leader and is critical for your leadership development. It involves contemplating your current level of skills, strengths, weaknesses, behavioral patterns and how you seek to influence others. It is also about exploring and getting clarity on your values, goals and ambitions. All this serves to increase your self-awareness, alignment, authenticity, learning and growth. Self-reflection also accelerates improvement in your leadership skills and practice — including your emotional intelligence — and enables you to better understand others.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Skateboarding helps the middle-aged navigate depression, study shows

Skateboarding in middle age helps people navigate depression, bond with their children and cope with personal trials, a study has found.Older people who take part in the sport say it has a “spiritual meaning” in their lives and boosts their wellbeing and happiness.Skateboarding allows them access to a community and gives them an identity separate from other parts of their lives.One reason could be because the measure of success in skateboarding is more fluid compared with other sports, and failure is seen as part of the activity.Dr Paul O’Connor, from the University of Exeter carried out 30 interviews with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why does experiencing 'flow' feel so good? A communication scientist explains

New years often come with new resolutions. Get back in shape. Read more. Make more time for friends and family. My list of resolutions might not look quite the same as yours, but each of our resolutions represents a plan for something new, or at least a little bit different. As you craft your 2022 resolutions, I hope that you will add one that is also on my list: feel more flow. Psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi’s research on flow started in the 1970s. He has called it the “secret to happiness.” Flow is a state of “optimal experience” that each of us...
HEALTH
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy