CHICAGO (CBS) — From a boost in the minimum wage to making Juneteenth a state holiday to requiring larger law enforcement agencies to equip officers with body cameras, scores of new laws will go into effect in Illinois in 2022. Below are just a handful of the new laws that take effect on Jan. 1: Minimum Wage Increase The minimum wage in Illinois will rise to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, as part of a state law passed in 2019 that gradually increases the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. The state’s minimum wage law includes provisions allowing employers to...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO