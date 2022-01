Online applications for the scholarship program available through the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Foundation will be opening at the first of the year says Manager Gina Long:. “Seniors and those who are currently in college and studying an agriculture field of study are welcome to apply for these scholarships. They will open around January 1st. The Farm Bureau also oversees the Evelyn K. Titus Scholarship and those eligible for that scholarship are seniors in Warren County. Each year a male and female are selected to be the recipient of those scholarships and that is a four-year scholarship. If you are the recipient of the Evelyn K. Titus, you will be able to get that guaranteed for four years, assuming your major stays in family and consumer sciences or an agricultural field of study.”

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO