As The Rolling Stones toured America this fall, Mick Jagger delightfully documented his off-hours activities on Instagram: hikes in the woods, trips to local dive bars, a visit to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis — all seeming to attract no attention from the people in the background. Just a regular guy doing regular stuff on his day off. The Washington Post checked in with Jagger about what he does when he’s not on stage and how he chooses some of the lower-profile sights to see along the way. (And, in the COVID era, how he stays safe on his excursions.) Come along with Mick as he recounts some of his favorite (and most documented) visits, and look for him in your favorite local haunts next time the tour comes through!

4 DAYS AGO