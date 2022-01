Looking into the opening quarter of 2022, there seems a high threshold for exuberance. That descriptor of sentiment ('exuberance') should relay the difficulty of sustaining the charge that speculative markets have enjoyed post-pandemic - or more generally since the beginning of the bull trend dating back to 1Q 2009 (after the Great Financial Crisis). I'm not predicting a full-scale risk aversion, rather I acknowledge that a slump in sentiment would be far more productive than a sustained advance. There are options for a chop higher by throwing in with momentum favorites or seeking out measures trading at a discount for another leg of tepid risk appetite. That said, the breadth of enthusiasm through the fourth quarter of 2021 was noticeably less comprehensive than what we have seen in previous quarters. Among those benchmarks that I believe to be stretched and prone to retreat is USDJPY.

