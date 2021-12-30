College Basketball Bets, Dec. 30: How to bet Oakland vs Robert Morris

Baylor (-8) at Iowa State O/U 132. Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he’ll have guard L.J. Cryer and stretch forward Matthew Mayer for this matchup against Iowa State. These two combine to average more than 22 points and six boards a game. The line has moved slightly since that announcement. However, while getting these guys back is good news, Baylor has never struggled offensively in any contest given its overall depth, so the market may be overreacting. Iowa State will also pose a tough defensive challenge, currently ranking sixth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage (41.6%). Baylor has played another difficult defense in VCU, winning that contest by eight, the same margin as the line in this game. This will be Baylor’s second true road contest this season, which may be just enough of a factor for the Cyclones to cover.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO