We live in strange times, indeed. The sons of the infamous Mexican drug cartel boss, El Chapo, are said to have hosted a bizarre Christmas party for the people of an unnamed village in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The “drug cartel festival” included gifts of free cars and toys from the Sinaloa Cartel to the local townspeople. On the one hand, it seems so kind; on the other hand, I’m not sure how “kind” the Sinaloa Cartel can actually be. They would have to hand out a lot of Chevys to make up for the horrors this organization has caused.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO