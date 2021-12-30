ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Redemption Story No One is Talking About

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4a23_0dZ7MfOm00

It's been well documented since Georgia left the field in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 4th, 2021, that the feeling around the Georgia Football program from an outsider's perspective was that of confusion and disbelief. The team that looked invincible throughout the regular season, as other teams had their ups and downs, Georgia, kept its status quo of dominating its opponents week-in and week-out.

Much of the blame on social media lies at the feet of Kirby Smart and starting quarterback Stetson Bennett despite the defense giving up 500+ yards of total offense. The quarterback discussion once again dominates all conversation on social media in the world of Georgia Football; many continue to be skeptical if the senior signal-caller is still the right guy to lead Georgia to a national championship that's been almost 42 years in the making.

The recent stark criticism of Bennett made its way into the press conferences with head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and even in the presser with Bennett himself. All three made it clear that they try and block out the noise; Stetson Bennett does his best and is a notable flip phone owner. While Smart and Monken undoubtedly hear the noise, they remain confident in their decision.

Putting Bennett's two costly second-half interceptions behind, the biggest eye-opening deficiency from Georgia's loss is the pressure put on Bryce Young, or lack thereof. Georgia went into Atlanta, averaging around three sacks a game, thanks to their dominating front seven that terrorized quarterbacks and running backs alike throughout its 12 game regular season.

After seeing the 12 weeks of dominance in the trenches for Georgia, and the obvious vulnerability showed upfront for Alabama throughout the season, it only gave way to more confidence that Georgia would find ways to pressure Bryce Young. Auburn managed to sack Young eight times in the loss to the Tide in the Iron Bow a week before the SEC Championship Game, which made it even more shocking that Georgia ended with zero sacks.

Georgia's defensive line was a major part of Georgia's success and part of the unit that many described as "generational" throughout the season before Alabama took the unit to the woodshed. Georgia is now staring down the barrel of a showdown with the recipient of the 2021 Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line, also now known as the best offensive line in college football.

So far, much of the conversation has been about the two soon-to-be first-round edge rushers Michigan's defensive line boasts. In contrast, Georgia's defensive line that made waves throughout the year is seemingly forgotten.

Michigan is the type of opponent Kirby Smart built this 2021 defense to beat. The Wolverines boast a run-first explosive offense. Stopping the run game is a well-documented strength of Georgia's defense, but this time the only question is whether they can produce against the "best offensive line" in the nation?

A win on Friday night in Miami would not only mean a chance at playing for a national championship but it most likely means redemption for a Georgia defensive line that's been left out of the build-up, or as Nick Saban once said, being fed some "yummy rat poison."

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Monken's Miami Magic Must Be Recreated

For all the talk about Georgia's defense this season, even after the lopsided loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship game in early December, it was about time the Georgia offense received some recognition. There were two main talking points heading into the CFP Semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl last Friday:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emotional Lane Kiffin discusses Matt Corral's injury, impact on Ole Miss program

Lane Kiffin’s game-planning with Matt Corral went out the window pretty fast when the signal caller was injured in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral was unable to play the remainder of the game against Baylor. Thankfully, the x-rays were negative, Kiffin said during his postgame press conference.
NFL
Sporting News

Matt Corral injury prompts anger toward Kirk Herbstreit, discussion of bowl game opt-outs

Matt Corral's injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games. The fact Corral's injury occurred the same day ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed "this era of player just doesn't love college football" — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Notre Dame football coach salary: What’s Marcus Freeman’s salary?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got a good coach for the future in Marcus Freeman. What does his salary look like when compared to his predecessor, Brian Kelly?. Marcus Freeman was a solid hire for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. When they made the decision to go with him, Notre Dame was clearly focused on continuing what Freeman’s predecessor, Brian Kelly, had accomplished while also looking at the long term big picture for this program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy