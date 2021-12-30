The Redemption Story No One is Talking About

It's been well documented since Georgia left the field in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 4th, 2021, that the feeling around the Georgia Football program from an outsider's perspective was that of confusion and disbelief. The team that looked invincible throughout the regular season, as other teams had their ups and downs, Georgia, kept its status quo of dominating its opponents week-in and week-out.

Much of the blame on social media lies at the feet of Kirby Smart and starting quarterback Stetson Bennett despite the defense giving up 500+ yards of total offense. The quarterback discussion once again dominates all conversation on social media in the world of Georgia Football; many continue to be skeptical if the senior signal-caller is still the right guy to lead Georgia to a national championship that's been almost 42 years in the making.

The recent stark criticism of Bennett made its way into the press conferences with head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and even in the presser with Bennett himself. All three made it clear that they try and block out the noise; Stetson Bennett does his best and is a notable flip phone owner. While Smart and Monken undoubtedly hear the noise, they remain confident in their decision.

Putting Bennett's two costly second-half interceptions behind, the biggest eye-opening deficiency from Georgia's loss is the pressure put on Bryce Young, or lack thereof. Georgia went into Atlanta, averaging around three sacks a game, thanks to their dominating front seven that terrorized quarterbacks and running backs alike throughout its 12 game regular season.

After seeing the 12 weeks of dominance in the trenches for Georgia, and the obvious vulnerability showed upfront for Alabama throughout the season, it only gave way to more confidence that Georgia would find ways to pressure Bryce Young. Auburn managed to sack Young eight times in the loss to the Tide in the Iron Bow a week before the SEC Championship Game, which made it even more shocking that Georgia ended with zero sacks.

Georgia's defensive line was a major part of Georgia's success and part of the unit that many described as "generational" throughout the season before Alabama took the unit to the woodshed. Georgia is now staring down the barrel of a showdown with the recipient of the 2021 Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line, also now known as the best offensive line in college football.

So far, much of the conversation has been about the two soon-to-be first-round edge rushers Michigan's defensive line boasts. In contrast, Georgia's defensive line that made waves throughout the year is seemingly forgotten.

Michigan is the type of opponent Kirby Smart built this 2021 defense to beat. The Wolverines boast a run-first explosive offense. Stopping the run game is a well-documented strength of Georgia's defense, but this time the only question is whether they can produce against the "best offensive line" in the nation?

A win on Friday night in Miami would not only mean a chance at playing for a national championship but it most likely means redemption for a Georgia defensive line that's been left out of the build-up, or as Nick Saban once said, being fed some "yummy rat poison."

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.