This week's calls include: a failure to elude, a dropped license plate and a costly scam.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Dec. 17 While on patrol, an officer located a man in a local park after hours. On contact, the man provided the officer with a fake identification under the impression he had an outstanding warrant. He did not, in fact, have a warrant, but lying to...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO