Reuters

Viewsroom: More 2022 predictions and prescriptions

By Rob Cox
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - M&A bankers will need to think small, in size, but big when it comes to helping clients meet net-zero climate targets. Watch for Big Pharma to tool up in the data arms race. And the Great Resignation will hit executive suites because running companies remotely is no fun.

