After hours offline, Fortnite access has been restored

By Jennifer Korn
CNN
 5 days ago
After hours offline, Fortnite servers were restored at 6:50pm EST...

Phone Arena

The iPad screen issue nobody talks about

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. So you've finally decided to buy an iPad and enjoy that top-of-the-line tablet experience. Maybe you've picked up an iPad Pro with a keyboard and an Apple Pencil to do my favorite experiment for yourself – seeing just how long you can last with an iPad as a PC replacement before you give up. Or maybe you just want to watch some Netflix, YouTube and do some occasional web browsing.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
WJHL

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
whcuradio.com

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Taylor Daily Press

Fortnite downtime for 7 hours due to server issues – News

Devoted players will agree: Fortnite has been dealing with recurring server issues regularly over the past two weeks. With a 7 hour breakdown last night as a low point. The problems started on Wednesday evening at around 5pm Belgian time. The game’s servers remained offline, “due to stability issues,” according to a Fortnite Twitter account. There have also been reports around the world of problems logging into the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Servers Back Online After Nearly 8-Hour Shutdown

Earlier today, Fortnite fans were saddened to see that they were having issues logging in, matchmaking, and other facets of what is considered by many to be the most popular video game today. With the battle royale free to play game currently celebrating its Winterfest as a part of the game's third chapter, many fans were heartbroken at error messages, especially as players scramble to complete challenges and swing their way through the environments thanks in part to Fortnite's partnership with Marvel and Sony as a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Fortnite players are enraged after servers shut down for 5 hours during WinterFest

Fortnite players could really enjoy WinterFest 2021 yesterday because of technical problems. The Epic Games Store started to get increasingly slower until it stopped working altogether. Developers announced that they are investigating an issue with Fortnite and shut it down. This caused outrage among players, as the servers were inaccessible...
VIDEO GAMES
wraltechwire.com

Fortnite, Epic Games back online after 7-hour ‘Epic’ outage

CARY – An outage of what Bloomberg News described as “Epic” hit Epic Games’ globally popular “Fortnite” on Wednesday, keeping players offline for some hours in the middle of its big “Winterfest” tournament. Wednesday evening, the Fortnite team tweeted that service had...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The publication of the offline version has been postponed

Square Enix announced that: Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline may not release as scheduled on February 26, 2022. The release for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC has been delayed until summer. Should affect few of you, as unfortunately this new offline implementation of the MMORPG isn’t slated for release in the West either.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Social VR Platform Sansar Has Gone Offline Without Explanation

Social VR platform and once-proposed Second Life successor, Sansar, appears to have gone offline without explanation. The official website for the platform cannot be reached as of writing and, if you try and boot into the actual experience via Steam, it fails to connect. Sansar’s social channels are yet to make an official statement on the matter. In fact its Discord channel is filled with users asking what’s going on, whilst its Twitter account hasn’t posted since August.
TECHNOLOGY
twistedvoxel.com

Dragon Quest X Offline Has Been Delayed To Summer 2022

Square Enix has delayed Dragon Quest X Offline to Summer 2022 citing further quality improvements as one of the reasons for the delay. As reported by Yahoo Japan, the company confirmed the delay in a press release citing the need for further quality improvements. It is also possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could be one of the reasons for the delay since it has affected the development of several other projects at Square Enix including Final Fantasy XVI.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Microsoft’s console is available at Currys – how to get it

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.Far from being over, the pandemic-induced global supply chain crisis is predicted to continue well into the new year, meaning many high-end electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board. While UK retailers apparently stockpiled consoles for the Christmas rush, following the festive break Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again hard to find in stock online.When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online shoppers grab the Xbox as quickly...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Insider teases iPhone 14 with a display design like nothing we’ve seen before from Apple

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more The iPhone 13 series came out in mid-September 2021, right on schedule, despite the ongoing chip shortage. But so did the first iPhone 14 rumors. The early leaks said the iPhone 14 Pro phones will deliver a hole-punch display next year, which would represent Apple’s most significant design makeover since the iPhone X. Then, we saw a number of reports from Korea that said that various display makers are indeed readying manufacturing capabilities that would allow them to supply the hole-punch screens Apple will need this year...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Fortnite is down and its servers are offline: What we know so far

Epic’s hit battle royale game Fortnite is experiencing a major outage at a very inconvenient time: when most kids are out of school and looking to use the new skins they got for Christmas. The problem, which Epic is still investigating at this time, seems to be a very large one, as players are unable to log in to their accounts and the game servers have been taken offline.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Fortnite' game servers have gone offline

Epic Game’s third-person shooter Fortnite is offline right now. Players have been experiencing difficulties logging into the game and queuing up for matches today. The official Fortnite Status Twitter account, which provides server status update for the game, tweeted out around 9AM PT this morning that Fortnite devs are currently investigating the game issues. Another update released at 12PM PT confirmed that the game is still offline due to “stability issues.”
VIDEO GAMES
