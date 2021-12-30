ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road....

antiMUSIC

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 21 story from September 2021 when he announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates. The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
wfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, "I don't think so. . ." When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, "Yeah, I know. I don't know about that (laughs)."
WZOZ 103.1

David Lee Roth's First Two Farewell Shows Canceled

David Lee Roth's scheduled performances in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day have been canceled, reportedly due to COVID-related concerns. Las Vegas television station KTNV noted they were sent a press release stating the following: "Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly."
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
fox40jackson.com

David Lee Roth cancels remaining Las Vegas show dates amid coronavirus concerns: 'It's not about me anymore'

David Lee Roth has canceled the remaining shows he was scheduled to play at the House of Blues in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The Van Halen frontman, 67, had previously postponed shows scheduled for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and was to play a total of nine shows as he bid farewell to his career as a rock and roll stage performer.
940wfaw.com

David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth has canceled his entire Las Vegas residency. The run, which was supposed to signal the Van Halen frontman's live swansong, was set to play Las Vegas' House of Blues on New Year's Eve (December 31st), followed by 2022 performances on January 1st, 5th, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd — the last seven of which have been scratched.
Outsider.com

Ted Nugent Unleashes on Rock Hall of Fame Over New Inductions

Rock and roll legend Ted Nugent wasn't down with the new wave of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions recently. The outspoken star told Variety recently that he doesn't think he'll get into the National Rock and Roll Hall of Fame one day. But he had some words about the recent crop of inductees. Soon, Madonna, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash, and ABBA will find legendary status at the Cleveland, Ohio, landmark.
news3lv.com

David Lee Roth cancels performances at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Singer and former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has canceled shows planned for New Year's Eve and Day in Las Vegas. "Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those both working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for December 31st, 2021, and January 1st, 2022 at the House of Blues Las Vegas have been canceled," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Syracuse.com

'Laverne & Shirley' actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime "Laverne & Shirley" actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka's home in Newhall after...
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner's Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The 'Queen of Rock n' Roll' is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner's her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina's career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960's, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "Proud Mary") have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer's life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons' father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner's kids here.
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of '1883'

Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn't include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we're used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
DoYouRemember?

'Married… With Children' Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, 'Ruthless' Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
