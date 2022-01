ELMONT, N.Y. – One day, some wise scribe will write a book about the New York Islanders season. It won’t be nearly long enough to describe the incredible ups and downs that come with both their first year in the brand-new UBS Arena just outside of Belmont Park, or essentially becoming the poster children for the bizarre new-normal as it relates to the league’s COVID protocols; they now have a whopping eight games that still need to be rescheduled and, as of right now, won’t play again until January 13 following Saturday afternoon’s 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO