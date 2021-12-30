ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Join Newcastle, Manchester United, Leicester & Everton In Race For Aberdeen Teenager

Liverpool have joined a number of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay according to a report.

The Scottish under 21 international has impressed with eight assists so far this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed south of the border.

Calvin Ramsay

According to the Press and Journal ePaper Leicester, Newcastle and Watford have all now joined the chase for the signature of the 18 year old.

The report goes on to say that Ramsay has been watched by both Manchester United and Everton with Liverpool, Norwich and Southampton also monitoring the player's progress.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack said recently he believes that Ramsay is 'in the elite upper bracket for a young right-back in Europe.'

With the transfer window opening on January 1st, Cormack will be expecting bids for the talented youngster.

It would appear however based on the article that Aberdeen are under no pressure to sell the player despite the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Author Verdict

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to fill the right-back spot at Liverpool for many years to come and it is already becoming an issue to see how both Neco Williams and the emerging Conor Bradley can both be kept happy in the role of deputies.

Liverpool are well stacked in the right-back area so this deal seems like a non starter for the Reds.

