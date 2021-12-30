ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Preview and Predictions: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Appearing in their 20th-straight bowl game, Wisconsin (8-4) takes on Arizona State (8-4) in the 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Badgers look to flush a disappointing 23-13 loss to Minnesota in the regular-season finale, a defeat that cost them the Big Ten West Division title and...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Overtime: Young Badgers pass another big test, this time at house of horrors, Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Picking up their sixth win over a top five opponent under head coach Greg Gard, No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1) went into their house of horrors, Mackey Arena, and upset No. 3 Purdue (12-2, 1-2) as a 12-point underdog. Getting a stunning performance from sophomore guard Johnny Davis, the Badgers were able to rally from a seven-point second half deficit and shut the door in the final moments...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Oregon State Football Position Review: Quarterback

The calendar has flipped to 2022 and another season of college football is coming to a close. At Oregon State, it was a year of progress as the Beavers just closed out their first winning season since 2013. Dreadful losing streaks were finally snapped along the way as the team made a long-awaited postseason appearance, playing in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in mid-December.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Oregon freshman QB Robby Ashford to leave Oregon, per report

Oregon freshman quarterback Robby Ashford is expected to transfer out of the Oregon football program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Ashford hasn't played a snap of football in his two seasons with the Oregon Ducks. He signed with Oregon...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Newsy QB portal day and a Purdy note regarding Nebraska

It's been a wild day in the old transfer portal regarding quarterbacks. Whether the waves from a windy day of such news could impact Nebraska at all is an interesting thing to ponder. You can do that while taking in a report from Sports360AZ that one QB in the portal, Chubba Purdy, is planning to visit Nebraska on Jan. 14, which is the first open visit weekend this month and comes just before spring semester's regular session begins on Jan. 18.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Dillon Gabriel Flips from UCLA to Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, the prolific quarterback who was transferring from Central Florida and had committed to UCLA, flipped to Oklahoma today. It all happened very quickly Monday. Monday was the first day of classes at UCLA. According to sources, he was expected to attend Zoom classes and a team activity on UCLA's campus, but he didn't show.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

The Growth of Dorian Thompson-Robinson

From his first year being thrust into the fray of the Chip Kelly era to becoming one of the most productive quarterbacks in the Pac-12 this past year, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has grown. During his time at UCLA, which might not yet be over, Thompson-Robinson has gone from a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Sources: UCLA a school to watch for Caleb Williams

Not hours after losing transfer quarterback commitment Dillon Gabriel to Oklahoma, the UCLA Bruins are in the mix to punch back with the ultimate get — Caleb Williams. Multiple sources tell 247Sports that the Bruins are among the top early contenders for Williams, the freshman phenom who announced his transfer from Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. 247Sports considers Williams the No. 1 transfer in the 2022 rankings and assigned him a rating of 100 (tied with Texas signee Quinn Ewers).
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Beth Mowins
247Sports

UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel flips from UCLA to Oklahoma

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel will no longer transfer to UCLA, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reports. Instead, Gabriel has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma. Gabriel ranks as the No. 10 player in the NCAA transfer portal as of Monday night according to 247Sports' evaluators. Oklahoma saw rising sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Ohio State running back Master Teague declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State's running back room will look a bit different in 2022. On Monday, fourth-year junior Master Teague announced he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Teague had an inconsistent career with the Buckeyes, serving as a backup early on before taking over as the starter, but never really seized the position. He finishes his collegiate career with 1,757 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 322 carries.
NFL
247Sports

Oregon State-Sacramento State Game Postponed

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball game against Sacramento State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers’ program. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, but was postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

New WSU coach Mark Atuaia & family let fly the mother of all recruiting videos

NEW WASHINGTON STATE assistant coach Mark Atuaia went about breaking the internet a short time after he was formally named Jake Dickert’s new running backs coach late Monday. The Twitter video has blown up nationally with ESPN personalities, Coug fans, WSU coaches from across several sports, Cougar student-athletes, and just college football fans in general, all going wild.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Bowl Games#American Football#The Sun Devils#Uw#Asu#Free Wisconsin#Game Info#Espn Tv#Espn Radio#Badger Radio Network Line#Unlv
247Sports

UCLA's Game Against ASU is Postponed

The UCLA men’s basketball game against Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 5 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Arizona State’s program. The Bruins were scheduled to host Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 1 before COVID-19 protocols in UCLA’s program forced an initial postponement. A rescheduled date for this Pac-12 game will be announced when finalized with the Pac-12 Conference. The Bruins are actively looking to schedule another game this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dan Lanning announces the hiring of Penn State assistant coach Joe Lorig

Another assistant coaching hire for new Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has been announced by the school. "It gives me great pleasure to announce Joe Lorig as our special teams coordinator and nickels coach," Lanning said in a press release on Monday afternoon. "Joe has a proven track record of coaching special teams. His units have twice ranked No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency, and Joe is also connected with many of the high school coaches throughout the state of Oregon. He has an affinity for this part of the country, and it's just very exciting to be able to attract a coach of this caliber to our staff. Duck nation, please welcome Joe and his wife, Becky, their son, Tyler, and their daughters, Jordan and Emma, to Eugene."
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor entering NFL Draft

Make it two out of Michigan State’s big three skill players turning pro. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor on Monday announced he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft. A redshirt junior, Nailor was the Spartans’ No. 2 receiver in 2022, finishing with 37 catches for 695 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. He joins All-American running back Kenneth Walker III and starting guard Kevin Jarvis as early entrants to this year’s draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Community Policy