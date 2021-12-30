Preview and Predictions: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Another assistant coaching hire for new Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has been announced by the school. "It gives me great pleasure to announce Joe Lorig as our special teams coordinator and nickels coach," Lanning said in a press release on Monday afternoon. "Joe has a proven track record of coaching special teams. His units have twice ranked No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency, and Joe is also connected with many of the high school coaches throughout the state of Oregon. He has an affinity for this part of the country, and it's just very exciting to be able to attract a coach of this caliber to our staff. Duck nation, please welcome Joe and his wife, Becky, their son, Tyler, and their daughters, Jordan and Emma, to Eugene."

