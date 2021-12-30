ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mortgage rates tick up but remain low in final days of 2021

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poBHQ_0dZ7CdYu00

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week from 3.05% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 2.33% from 2.3% last week. It was 2.17% a year ago.

Many economists expect rates to rise next year after the Federal Reserve announced earlier this month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — to combat accelerating inflation. But even with the expected three rate increases next year, the Fed's benchmark rate would still be below 1%.

Despite historically low interest rates, many would-be home buyers have missed out due to a low supply of available homes that are seemingly getting more expensive by the day. Median home prices are nearly 20% higher than they were a year ago, with no signs of relief for frustrated house hunters seeking more space since the pandemic erupted almost two year ago.

Compounding the lack of supply and skyrocketing prices, virus-related supply chain breakdowns have builders delaying projects and struggling to keep up with demand.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield extends gains above 1.6% as investors monitor data, auctions

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as market participants closely monitored soaring cases of the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 13.7 basis points to 1.637%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose 14.3 basis points to 2.032%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Inflation#Ticks#Freddie Mac#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Stocks Notch Big Gains in 2021

Wall Street closed out 2021 on another banner year. All the major averages faired very well, thanks in part to reopening after COVID lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve keeping its key short-term interest rate near zero.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Red-hot housing market fuels mortgage borrowing record

Americans borrowed more than ever to buy homes in 2021. Mortgage lenders issued $1.61 trillion in purchase loans in 2021, according to estimates by the Mortgage Bankers Association. That is up slightly from $1.48 trillion in 2020 and above the previous record of $1.51 trillion in 2005. The mortgage boom...
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

U.S. home prices rise to new record high

The median home sale price rose 14.6% year over year to a new all-time high of $361,171 during the four-week period ending December 26, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This comes as the number of homes for sale fell to a record low.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

The key to Fed rate hikes? It may end up being the 2022 paychecks of Americans

The Federal Reserve is anticipating multiple rate hikes in 2022 as the economy strengthens and concerns about inflation remain central to monetary policy. Many forms of inflation may prove short-lived and ebb with supply chain improvements next year, but wage inflation can be stickier. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited wages...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could U.S. Home Prices See Another Massive Gain in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and many experts think we'll see things cool off as we head into 2022. But I'm not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 13, I explain why I think we could see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Moving Sideways Into 2022

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 30, 2021, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac. – The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.11% with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.05%. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.67%.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Housing Market in 2022: Might Cool Down, Will Still Remain Hot

The U.S. housing market broke new records in 2021 as the demand for new homes surged. Homes sales reached the highest level in 15 years. Home prices climbed by about 20 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, which is the highest level in the FHFA's (Federal Housing Finance Agency) house price index history. Now, after such red-hot housing markets, what are the housing market predictions for 2022?
BUSINESS
MSNBC

As year wraps up, layoffs unexpectedly remain at a 52-year low

The week before President Joe Biden's inauguration, weekly unemployment claims were still a painfully high 886,000. CNBC reported this morning on the newest data from the Labor Department, which offered some of the best news on layoffs since the late 1960s. Initial filings for unemployment insurance dipped last week and...
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

497K+
Followers
124K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy