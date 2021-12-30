ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts as he takes the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take on the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Sanders has churned out a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 158 yards.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Football Team, 11.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Football Team allow 104.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Sanders rushed seven times for 45 yards (6.4 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Sanders has taken 49 carries for 296 yards (98.7 per game).
  • He's also caught six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

