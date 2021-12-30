Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts as he takes the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take on the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has churned out a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

He also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 26 passes for 158 yards.

He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Football Team, 11.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Football Team allow 104.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Sanders rushed seven times for 45 yards (6.4 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Sanders has taken 49 carries for 296 yards (98.7 per game).

He's also caught six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

