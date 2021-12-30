ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Damien Harris in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates with guard Ted Karras (67) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) have come on 182 carries, with 12 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 84 yards.
  • He has handled 182, or 42.7%, of his team's 426 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Harris will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 123.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 103-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Harris has taken 28 carries for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

