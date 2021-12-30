ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for A.J. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-high 760 receiving yards (50.7 per game) have come on 57 receptions (94 targets) including four touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 94 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
  • Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Brown was targeted 16 times, totaling 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Brown's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

