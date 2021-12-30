A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for A.J. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-high 760 receiving yards (50.7 per game) have come on 57 receptions (94 targets) including four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 94 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.0 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Brown was targeted 16 times, totaling 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Brown's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

