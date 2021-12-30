Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dawson Knox in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 receptions (on 64 targets) have led to 538 receiving yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

Knox has racked up 109 receiving yards (36.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

