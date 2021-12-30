ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dawson Knox in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 receptions (on 64 targets) have led to 538 receiving yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Knox has racked up 109 receiving yards (36.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

