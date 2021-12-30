Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devin Singletary in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to a play by running back Devin Singletary (26) against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has churned out a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).

He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Allowing 120.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Falcons are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with five receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Singletary has racked up 38 carries for 177 yards (59.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 86 receiving yards on 12 catches (28.7 yards per game) . .

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive