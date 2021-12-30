ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devin Singletary in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to a play by running back Devin Singletary (26) against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Singletary has churned out a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Allowing 120.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Falcons are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Singletary has racked up 38 carries for 177 yards (59.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 86 receiving yards on 12 catches (28.7 yards per game) .
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
NFL
Community Policy