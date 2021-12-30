Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Terry McLaurin in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after scoring touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading the Football Team with 899 receiving yards (59.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, McLaurin was targeted six times and racked up 40 yards on three receptions.

McLaurin's stat line over his last three games includes five grabs for 91 yards. He averaged 30.3 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

