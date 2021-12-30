ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Terry McLaurin in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after scoring touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading the Football Team with 899 receiving yards (59.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, McLaurin was targeted six times and racked up 40 yards on three receptions.
  • McLaurin's stat line over his last three games includes five grabs for 91 yards. He averaged 30.3 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Community Policy