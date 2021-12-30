Emmaus’ Abby Burnett is The Morning Call field hockey player of the year

Emmaus' Rachel Herbine looks to control the ball against Lower Dauphin during the PIAA Class 3 A field hockey state championship game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. April Gamiz/April Gamiz

Abby Burnett did quite a bit of growing up in Maize and Blue, so it should have come as no surprise to anyone who knows the Burnetts that she decided to carry on that family tradition when she quickly committed to play field hockey — and study biology — at the University of Michigan when the offer officially came in September.

Burnett is still a junior at Emmaus High School, so she still has another season of green and yellow before she heads off to Ann Arbor. And in the interim, perhaps even some time in red, white and blue.

Burnett, The Morning Call’s field hockey player of the year for 2021, was one of several reasons that the Green Hornets (28-0) completed another undefeated season on the way to their 14th PIAA Class 3A championship, their second undefeated season in a row.

She was one of many outstanding players on one of the best teams — perhaps the best — in the country, with 28 goals and 32 assists.

“I’ve been a [University of] Michigan girl my whole life,” said Burnett, who plans to take a pre-med track. “Both my parents went there for-grad school. I’ve always loved it. It was an easy decision. It’s been my dream to play there.”

Burnett’s first track was field hockey, where she has followed in her mother’s cleat steps since first grade, first for the Lower Macungie program, then onto the elite WC Eagles club team. She is currently the youngest player on the U.S. national Indoor team training roster. Her mother, Kathryn, who has an M.A. in social work from Michigan, played her high school field hockey at District 1 power Villa Maria.

Abby Burnett said that she did not feel that she was much better than anyone else until about seventh grade, when the game, the goals and the assists started to come much easier.

“During the games, I started to feel I had more speed, vision and accuracy in my passes,” she said. “I started to feel more confident. It wasn’t any particular skill. It all came together with my confidence and I started to feel better.”

Her father agreed that middle school was the time when her talent began to spike.

“That’s when we noticed that she had another gear,” said Daniel Burnett, who has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Michigan. “She’s fast, but we didn’t know if that would translate to her being a good hockey player.”

A midfielder who runs the fly on penalty corners, Burnett is trusted to have the first shot at breaking up the opposing team’s chance at scoring on the corner. The role suits her playing personality perfectly.

“Abby is all about business and production,” Emmaus coach Sue Butz-Stavin said. “She expects her and her teammates to play a perfect game. Sometimes she gets mad at herself. She’s very persistent. She’s always involved. She never gives up. Her field hockey IQ is better than most individuals.”

“You can always expect Abby to be sprawled on the ground once a game because she’s running so fast. She does give 100 percent,” her father said.

The reasoning for the effort is simple.

“I definitely play with passion,” Abby Burnett said. “I never let a ball die on the end line. I hustle because that’s what I control. I can control my hustle and attitude. I can’t control the refs, the other team, or the coaching. If I have a good attitude, even if that means me putting my body on the line, I’ll do it.”

The Morning Call players of the year

FORWARDS

Sr. Sophie Emin, Easton. Goals: 26. Assists: 26. First team EPC. Easton’s all-time assists leader.

Jr. Rachel Herbine, Emmaus. Area’s leading scorer with 46 goals and 38 assists. First team EPC and all-state. Committed to the University of Iowa.

So. Jocelyn Morgan, Easton. Goals: 41. Assists: MAX Field Hockey’s Top 100 players to watch for Class of 2024.

MIDFIELDERS

Sr. Emma Brayford, Parkland. Goals: 12. Assists: 8. Vital component of Parkland’s state tournament team, playing many positions on the field. First team EPC.

Jr. Abby Burnett, Emmaus. Player of the year. Goals: 32. Assists: 28. MAX Field Hockey Top 50 player for Class of 2023. US. National indoor team training squad. First team EPC (ti-MVP) and all-state.

Jr. Zoey Emrick, Nazareth. Goals: 21. Assists: 10. First team EPC and tri-MVP. First team all-state.

Sr. Riley MacIntosh, Southern Lehigh. First team all-state, team co-MVP. Four-year starter who had 7 goals and 16 assists. Signed with Hofstra.

Jr. Melissa Shunk, Wilson. 12 goals, 5 assists. Getting Division I interest from multiple schools.

DEFENSE

Sr. Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh. Goals: 7. Assists: 16. Team co-MVP. Signed to play softball and field hockey at Kutztown. Two-time all-area. First team all-state.

Sr. Kyleigh Faust, Emmaus. Sweeper back on back-to-back state champions. Goals: 13. Assists: 4, EPC Second Team, All-State First Team. Signed with Liberty University.

Sr. Takoda Wells, Upper Perkiomen. All-PAC Frontier first team. Goals: 12. Assists: 6. Signed with St. Joseph’s.

Sr. Luci Carpenter, Upper Perkiomen. All-PAC Frontier first team. Goals: 8, Assists: 4. Signed with the University of Louisville.

GOALKEEPERS

So. Emma Cari, Emmaus. PIAA Class 3A championship player of the game. Shutouts: 21. Save percentage: 89.

Jr. Kadee Schrader, Northampton. Two-time first team EPC. Save percentage: 87.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Sr. Nikki Chiaradia, Moravian Academy; Jr. Olivia Handelong, Pocono Mountain East; Sr. Anna Recker, Palmerton; Jr. Ava Zerfass, Emmaus.

Midfielders — Jr. Emma Bonshak, Whitehall; Sr. Emma Christman, Palmerton; Sr. Tavia Flecksteiner, Liberty; Jr. Gianna Tripodi, Nazareth; Sr. Jenna Villeneuve, Emmaus; Sr. Emma Zauck, Stroudsburg.

Defense — Sr. Angelina Day, Palisades; Sr. Taylor Kranzley, Northampton; Sr. Ava Milia, Easton.

Goalkeepers — Sr. Lynnsi Joyce, Upper Perkiomen; Sr. Tess Garchinsky, Parkland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bangor — Sr. F Kaylee Holland, Jr. F Emma Toth.

Bethlehem Catholic — Sr. F Brooke Sodl.

Catasauqua — Sr. D Juliza Rodriguez.

East Stroudsburg South — Sr. D Kellyn Maher.

Easton — So. M Lexi Causa.

Freedom — Jr. M Paige Telatovich.

Lehighton — Sr. GK Shelby Heater, Sr. F Madison Brown

Liberty — Sr. GK Victoria Oquendo, Jr. D Sarah Fitzpatrick

Moravian Academy — Sr. D Calli Colitas, Sr. M Annie Hohl

Nazareth — So. GK Mackenzie Mann, So. M Morgan Herceg

Northern Lehigh — Sr. M Olivia Horninger, Sr. GK Kendall Heiney

Palisades — Sr. M Ava Balliet, Sr. F Morgan Magditch

Palmerton — Sr. F Erin Kistler

Parkland — So. M Aurora Gery

Pennridge — Jr. GK Maia Machado, Sr. D Brynn Wenger

Pleasant Valley — Jr. M Mattison Hyland, Jr. M Elizabeth Geiger

Pocono Mountain East — Sr. M Olivia Peechatka, Sr. M Mikenna Price

Salisbury — Jr. F Ellen DeFazio

Saucon Valley — Jr. F Sophie Engelhardt

Southern Lehigh — Jr. M Lana Hughes, Sr. F Iris Gluck

Stroudsburg — Sr. M Chloe Butz, Jr. F Jenna Duke

Upper Perkiomen — Jr. F Jess Traynor.

Wilson — Sr. D Jocelyn Heinemann, Sr. GK Nina Green.

Tim Shoemaker is a freelance writer.

