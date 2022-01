Today marks the first day of Wall Street trading for the year of 2022, and to nobody’s surprise, cryptocurrency is all the rage. It looks like investing trends are, for the time being, mirroring an interest in cryptocurrency mining. After all, today marks a special new milestone for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). As Bitcoin mining evidently continues to ramp up, plays like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) are coming into the fold once more. Now, MARA stock is one of the hottest topics getting into the week.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO