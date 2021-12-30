ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pragmatic recaps 2021 local charity contribution

By James Ross
casinobeats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePragmatic Play has lauded its 2021 CSR contribution as it recaps its donations through local communities where its European offices are based in Malta, Gibraltar and Romania. The company made various contributions across a wide range of charities and projects that resonated strongly with the teams. Some notable highlights...

westkentuckystar.com

South Paducah Kiwanis gives $22,225 to local charities

The South Paducah Kiwanis Club distributed over $22,225 to area children's charities and local organizations during the 67th Annual Charity Christmas Dinner held in December. Nearly two dozen leaders from local area organizations enjoyed delicious hor d'oeuvres during the presentation of donations. The money that was distributed Thursday night during...
PADUCAH, KY
Enjoy Orlando

Looking for a Local Charity in Orlando?

I am looking for a local charity organization that could use either monetary or goods donations. I'm very big into anything that helps children, assistance with food, and/or helping with people on the autism spectrum. I'm looking for suggestions.
ORLANDO, FL
Gilroy Dispatch

Letter: Nursery’s generosity helps local charities

At the end of each year, bright red poinsettias can be seen in homes and businesses all over. In most cases, around South County, there is a silver sticker on the side of the shiny red foil that reads, Headstart Nursery. For more than 25 years, this local, 40-year-old wholesale...
themadisonrecord.com

Signalink Serves boosts the funding for five local charities

MADISON – Signalink Serves, the employee-run charitable program of Signalink Inc., has ended the year with charitable donations to five separate organizations. Signalink Serves staff members chose five organizations that the charitable component of the company could support this year. “Normally, Signalink Serves chooses one organization each year, but...
Weirton Daily Times

Valley Hospice employees donate to local charities

RAYLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has left many charities wondering how they will make ends meet. In an effort to help, Valley Hospice officials noted they are proud to announce that they recently presented eight local charitable organizations with donations as a part of its Together We Can initiative. The donations totaled $2,400 and were a result of employee jeans day contributions.
RAYLAND, OH
1380kcim.com

Local Dealerships Deliver December Food Drive Contributions To Community Of Concern

Pictured (L-R): Calvin Pudenz, Van Wall Equipment; Clay Haley, Haley Equipment; and Dave. A friendly contest between three local equipment dealers generated over $500 in donations and a vehicle-full of groceries for the Community of Concern. Earlier this month, Rueter’s, Van Wall Equipment and Haley Equipment of Carroll joined forces to benefit people in need by challenging their customers to drop off cash, non-perishable food items or other household goods at their favorite dealership. Last week, representatives from each company delivered the contributions just in time for Christmas. The Community of Concern aids Carroll-area families in need, regardless of their income. Donations are needed throughout the year, and you can arrange a delivery or volunteer your time by calling 712-792-5150.
CARROLL, IA
communityreporter.org

Local Charities Brace for Winter’s Challenges

Volunteers sorted through heaps of donated clothing in the back of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 461 West 7th St. on Dec. 19, 2021. The store is experiencing an influx of donations as winter takes hold. But with increased donations comes an increase in work for volunteers, who could already use a hand, they say.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Local photographer donates session fees to buy toys for charity

A Rockmart photographer used the session fees from a special offer to purchase toys for the Rockmart Police Department’s annual Christmas charity. Paris Mountain Photography is a local photographer in Rockmart looking for a way to help the community. During Black Friday, Paris Mountain Photography owner Pam Jones offered a family portrait session fee of $100 — $300 off her normal rate — and donated all booked session fees to “Christmas is for Kids” with the Rockmart Police Department. Jones was able to raise $1100 for the charity.
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Cares sponsor Clearview Federal Credit Union donates $20,000 to local charities

PITTSBURGH — Clearview Federal Credit Union recently donated $20,000 among southwestern Pennsylvania charities for a holiday giving program. The organizations impacted through this year’s holiday giving program were: Adoption Connection, The Lighthouse Foundation, Familylinks and Operation Troop Appreciation. At each charity, members of the Executive Leadership Team presented...
petbusiness

Petland Charities Donates $28,500 to Local Shelters and Rescues

Petland Charities is providing much-needed funds to local shelters and rescues this holiday season and also supports disaster relief efforts in Mayfield, Ky with a $3,000 donation to the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. The organization presented 26 locally-operated shelters and rescues in four states with $1,000 checks this week, and...
News Channel Nebraska

New bank donating to local charities before opening

SCHUYLER -- The northeast Nebraska city of Schuyler is seeing a new bank open this coming summer; one that's already making waves. Bank of the Valley, of Schuyler, won a "Best Christmas Card" contest. Vice President Nolan Samek said they donated the $1,000 prize to three local charities. Samek explained...
SCHUYLER, NE
Daily Mail

Goat 'with the face of a human' seen as a 'warning from God' is born in India

An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
katzenworld.co.uk

Street Cats of Vis – 2021 Charity Work Recap

Please note that this article contains one photo that might be distressing for people. It takes a community to care for community cats, and Street Cats of Vis is slowly building that community, one conversation at a time. Street Cats of Vis is a small, all-volunteer project on the island...
PETS

