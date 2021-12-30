Pragmatic recaps 2021 local charity contribution

Pictured (L-R): Calvin Pudenz, Van Wall Equipment; Clay Haley, Haley Equipment; and Dave. A friendly contest between three local equipment dealers generated over $500 in donations and a vehicle-full of groceries for the Community of Concern. Earlier this month, Rueter’s, Van Wall Equipment and Haley Equipment of Carroll joined forces to benefit people in need by challenging their customers to drop off cash, non-perishable food items or other household goods at their favorite dealership. Last week, representatives from each company delivered the contributions just in time for Christmas. The Community of Concern aids Carroll-area families in need, regardless of their income. Donations are needed throughout the year, and you can arrange a delivery or volunteer your time by calling 712-792-5150.

CARROLL, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO