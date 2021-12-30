ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Analysing Sviatoslav Richter’s thoughts in the 1958 Tchaikovsky

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulgarian statistician Ivailo Partchev has sent us his detailed analysis of the votes cast in the 1958 Tchaikovsky Competition that was won by the American Van Cliburn. A facsimile of the votes in the second round of the First Tchaikovsky Competition (1958) has surfaced, stirring up memories and...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

The German cellist who found a Jewish family

Friederike Fechner, an international chamber musician and teacher, was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit this year by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in recognition of her work in tracing the Jewish history of a house she bought in World Heritage City of Stralsund. Friederike and her American husband Martin...
Slipped Disc

Mourning for great American singer on the Rhine

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death on Christmas Eve in Düsseldorf of its American alto Gwendolyn Killebrew. Philadelphia born, Killibrew was a member of the Rhein ensemble from 1976 to 2006. She appeared often as Carmen and in a number of Wagner roles, which she sang also at Bayreuth and at the Met.
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
Slipped Disc

Just in: Berlin Philharmonic chief backs out of New Year’s

The Berlin Phil has just informed us that chief conductor Kirill Petrenko has withdrawn from the New Year’s Eve concert on medical grounds. The Israeli Lahav Shani has jumped in. Here’s the statement:. It is with great regret that the chief conductor of the Berliner Philharmoniker Kirill Petrenko...
Slipped Disc

Italian pianist blows the whistle on gay composers

The pianist and activist Luca Ciammarughi has published a book about the gay lives of great composers. Starting with Handel and Schubert – both cases disputed by established scholars – he adds Chopin to the gay list, arguing that George Sand was not his lover but his cover. Ciammarughi further contends that a composer’s sexuality is buried in the music he writes.
uctv.tv

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings - La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

In this excerpt from Music is Always Subject to Change, the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus transforms the traditional orchestra to feature small ensembles and to highlight their core of talented musicians. La Jolla Symphony Strings presents Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings. Recorded on 10/29/2021. (#37744)
Slipped Disc

UK orchestra is shocked by death of young conductor

Members of the St Albans Symphony Orchestra have shared news of the sudden death of their conductor, Tom Hammond. The New Year’s Cathedral concert this Saturday has been cancelled. [A message from the orchestra’s co-chairs has been taken down from this report at their request.]. Tom Hammond founded...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King – Ballett Zurich. You didn’t think you were going to get through Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet, did you? This, however, is a rather different, expressionistic, Nutcracker or, to give it its full name, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, from the Zurich Opera House. One of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire. Nutcracker, both the popular version and this new one, is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, one of the most famous writers of German Romanticism. In Hoffmann’s 1816 original dark romantic fantasy, the story jumps back and forth from a dream to reality as it does here. When Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa adapted it as a ballet libretto in 1892, it lost much of its mystery and became the dancing snowflakes, pink tutus, and waltz of the flowers that we know today.
Slipped Disc

An unexpected Shostakovich 9th

This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Slipped Disc

Leading German baritone cancels Met debut

The German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s Marriage of Figaro, starting January 8, which should have been his belated debut at the house. All the Met will say is that it’s ‘to a non-Covid-related illness.’. Gerhaher, 52, has...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre

Available on On New Year’s Eve from 5pm – they’re streaming it for 24 hours. Chichester had a big hit in the summer with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s much-loved, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, South Pacific. The cast is led by Gina Beck as Nellie, Julian Ovenden as Emile, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles as Luther Billis and Rob Houchen as Cable. Nobody else I spoke to minded that Gina Beck, the actor playing Nellie, a naive young US Navy nurse, was clearly pregnant at the time so, I guess, I shouldn’t mind either.
Slipped Disc

Glenn Gould hires a conductor – and rehearses himself

The last of Daniel Poulin’s fascinating contributions for 2021. More, we hope, next year. In great secrecy Gould and the Hamilton Philarmonic met to run through Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. A young Juillard student, Jon Klibonoff was hired by Gould to stand for himself. Gould took a slow tempo for the first movement and even a much slower one for the second movement, always a favourite of his “the magnificent, glowing Adagio” he would often say. He told the orchestra he wanted… “to treat it almost like a Wesleyan hymn” and to conduct it not with three slow beats to the bar, but with twelve moderate beats. The experience was not successful; Gould lacked the technique to convey his idiosyncratic intentions clearly and to maintain ensemble and continuity. Finally, Gould was not happy with the session.
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Principal flute quits the Berlin Philharmonic

The Berliner Philharmoniker has advertised an immediate vacancy for principal flute. We have been informed that Mathieu Dufour has left the orchestra ‘at his own request for personal reasons.’. Dufour, 48, was appointed principal flute of the Chicago Symphony by Daniel Barenboim in 1999. After a brief spell with...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Messiah – Georg Friedrich Handel

Watch as often as you like from December 19 -April 30. Enjoy Handel’s best-known work in the stunning surroundings of St Martin-in-the-Fields, performed by The Sixteen, under the expert direction of Harry Christophers. The Sixteen is a UK-based ensemble, hallmarked by its tonal richness, expressive intensity and compelling collective...
Slipped Disc

Maestro mourns his mother

Tweet from Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra:. Liisa Pohjola, who died on New Year’s Eve aged 85, was professor of piano at the Sibelius Academy since 1976 and a ntoable champion of contemprary composers.
Slipped Disc

Vienna Phil ignored Barenboim for 24 years

An outstandingly dull press conference for the New Year’s Day concert yielded one worthwhile item of information. The Vienna Philharmonic chairman Daniel Froschauer recalled the Danel Barenboim, who is conducting New Years Day for the third time, made his debut with the orchestra in Salzburg as a pianist in 1965.
Secret Chicago

Experience A Magical Candlelight Concert With Ballerinas Dancing To Tchaikovsky

Enjoy classical and modern music by candlelight and entrancing ballet performances in a beautiful setting. Calm your mind and experience Swan Lake like you’ve never done before, with a sensational concert in Chicago . This concert series known as Candlelight invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical and modern music, from Tchaikovsky to Edith Piaf in an intimate atmosphere. This special edition features ballerinas performing to select pieces during the show.
