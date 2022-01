Mired in a five-game losing streak, and struck with injuries to key players, the Wild elevated its two top prospects on Tuesday. Matt Boldy, the team's first-round pick in 2019, and 2020 first-rounder Marco Rossi were both called up from Iowa of the American Hockey League and placed on the Wild's taxi squad. They are set for the NHL debuts on Thursday night in Boston.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO