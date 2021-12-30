ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Why Moonshiners cannot forget to shake the jar when making booze

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonshiners continuing the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1970s make up jars of booze for a living, and we get to see it all happen on Discovery every Wednesday. But why are they always shaking the jar?. If you’ve been a fan of the show for a while, you’ll have...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 96

Brian Felker
4d ago

Distilling creates three stages: the "head" which is toxic with methanol, the "heart" which is the good part and the "tail" which is a the residual remnant of the process that is best discarded

Reply(10)
21
Johnny Winford
3d ago

my grandpa used to tell me stories about when he used to make corn liquor. the proof is in the bubble's and the color of the flame. I want to make a batch. I believe I could make some that would make him proud...if he were still alive.

Reply(1)
10
Vincent Venturella
4d ago

have tasted Ozark corn....clear smmooth, and tasted like bourbon. Great stuff. Down by Spring town, aka Springfield, Mo.

Reply(3)
15
Related
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Holmes
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
KRON4

Best moonshine still

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re starting your moonshine journey or you’re well on your way to becoming an expert distiller, choosing your moonshine kit can be a challenge. Generally, the best moonshine stills, like the Clawhammer Supply Copper DIY Still Kit,...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Reality Tv#Blindness#Toxic Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Moonshiners
montecristomagazine.com

How Old Should An Aged Whiskey Get?

In 1951, in the final years of Clan Mackenzie’s stewardship, a thoughtful distiller at the Dalmore distillery near Alness in the Scottish Highlands thoughtfully laid down a single malt whisky in oloroso sherry casks. The distiller may have suspected that this particular whisky was destined for greatness. Casks that have held sherry, better than virgin oak or used bourbon barrels, impart a particularly gentle flavour to the liquor, allowing the whisky to age gracefully for a very long time.
DRINKS
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Black Button’s Four Grain Bourbon Is a Complex Craft Whiskey That’s Worth Its Cost of Admission

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on SPY. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: Black Button Four Grain Bourbon The Distillery: Black Button Distilling Birthplace: New York Style: Bourbon Proof: 84 proof / 42% ABV Availability: Nationwide Price: $52.99 Black Button has been making whiskey for nearly a decade now, but this might be a bottle that is new to you — it certainly was to me when I got to try it recently. This upstate New York distillery is a grain-to-glass operation, with the grains sourced from local farms with which...
DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Why Do Drinks Taste Better With a Straw? Science Has the Answer

Though many brands have taken steps to eliminate plastic, including straws, you’ll probably still catch yourself sipping a cold drink out of a straw every now and then. It’s bound to happen! In fact, there’s something about drinking a cold beverage through a straw that makes it taste even better. Here’s the simple explanation behind this phenomenon.
DRINKS
Esquire

Down-the-Middle Whiskey That's Just Plain Good

We all want a top shelf that wows. But without a strong middle shelf of $40-and-under bottles that you can pour without a second thought, you just have a trophy case instead of something you actually live with. Those solid, everyday go-tos make the special stuff just that, special, and not the bottle you deplete after a few weeks of after-work drams. This doesn’t mean buying obvious big brands. Recently, in an effort to get price-conscious younger drinkers away from their White Claw, distillers of middle-shelf whiskeys have brought about a renaissance worthy of more adoration. While there have been values punching above their price point for years, like Rittenhouse and Buffalo Trace, these new bottles of revived old styles or innovations offer some genuine delight and just might keep those top-shelf bottles dusty a little longer. Plus, a little more whiskey and a little less spiked seltzer is probably a good thing.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

7 Reasons Why Drinkers Could Be Swapping Booze For Weed These Holidays

Whether weed-infused drinks are going to catch on the way vape pens, edibles, and traditional flower have is still up for debate, but your favorite beer companies are still most likely looking over their shoulders. And that's because they have a legitimate concern that the cannabis industry may lure consumers away from alcohol.
DRINKS
Woman's World

Sipping Drinks Out of This Kind of Glass Could Save You From a Hangover This Holiday Season

The holiday party season is well underway — which, for some of us, means waking up with a pounding head after downing one too many glasses of cheer. It’s easy to carried away by the holiday spirit, but if you’re looking for a way to curb your consumption of alcohol (not to mention sugar and calories), science has a solution: Sip your beverage of choice from a champagne flute!
DRINKS
Mashed

What Is Lardo And What Does It Taste Like?

If you are on the hunt for a rich and decadent delicacy that you can add to your go-to list of gourmet ingredients, consider adding "Lardo" to your repertoire. Sometimes referred to as nature's porky answer to butter, lardo is also known as "pig butter," "prosciutto bianco," or "salo" (via The Guardian). Italian in origin, lardo is the cured (either salted or smoked with herbs and seasonings) fat from the back of a pig that is usually located just beneath the rind (via La Cucina Italiana).
RECIPES
thebendmag.com

Aerodrome Distilling Elevates An Old Fashioned With Their Gold Medal Bourbon

Simplicity is bliss. Mastering the fundamentals of a craft, skill, or trade to an unrivaled level illustrates the old proverb “quality over quantity.” At Aerodrome Distilling, quality is everything. And just like the San Antonio Spurs offense, Aerodrome owner and founder Nathan Bitz understood the fundamentals. By mastering pre-Prohibition distilling techniques, Bitz elevates the quality of his spirits.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Forget booze – can you really be addicted to food?

“There hasn’t been a day of my life where I haven’t thought about problems with food,” said broadcaster Richard Osman this week, of his world since the age of nine. “As soon as you have an addictive behaviour you know… [mine] has always been food.”
FOOD & DRINKS
lanereport.com

19 best bourbons to drink in 2022: Gear Patrol

We closed out 2021 and have high expectations for 2022. Here is the top bourbon to drink in 2022 according to Gearpatrol.com, a digital media website. Here is a list of bourbons that you can actually purchase. Best Bourbon for the Money. Best Overall Bourbon: Knob Creek Small Batch 9-Year...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy