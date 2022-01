If you haven't had the chance to eat one of the many fantastic dishes this Bozeman food truck has to offer, you are seriously missing out. One of the most loved food trucks over the past couple of years has been the infamous Knuckle Truck. Knuckle Truck serves up a variety of incredible sandwiches from po'boys to their iconic Cubanos to very tasty Philly Cheesesteaks. Knuckle truck has always focused on making the best food with the best ingredients and casually serving them, and it's been a crazy great success.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO