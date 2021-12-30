ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United players left in the dark?

Cover picture for the articleFour games into his Old Trafford tenure, and Ralf Rangnick is now well aware of how big a challenge he is facing. Despite a wealth of attacking talent, the Reds were outplayed and fortunate to escape with a point at...

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
Ralf Rangnick
Paul Pogba
Gary Neville
Anthony Martial
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea host Liverpool today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League but the Blues have some injury concerns coming into the contest. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Wolves

Manchester United started off 2022 with a 0-1 loss to Wolves, giving their supporters the worst-possible New Year’s gift ever and the first loss under interim coach Ralf Rangnick. The Wolves dominated things in the first half with United not getting a single shot on target. United were considerably...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Burnley travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United in a key fixture at the bottom end of the Premier League.Both sides have endured poor seasons so far, with the visitors only winning a single match in 16 attempts and the home team not much better with three victories in 18. Watford separate them in the standings at present, with Burnley sitting in the bottom three.Both outfits have missed a glut of fixtures recently owing to Covid-19 postponements, and Burnley in particular will have a significant fixture backlog to catch up at some point later in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.Here is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction from thrilling match

Chelsea and Liverpool played out one of the games of the Premier League season with a pulsating draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop Romelu Lukaku following the airing of a controversial interview this week dominated pre-match discussions before it was revealed Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had joined Jurgen Klopp in being ruled out of the contest with suspected positive Covid tests.Sadio Mane gave the visitors the perfect start, however, with a well-taken opening goal before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead with a fine run and finish.Mateo Kovacic went one better, though, finding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United’s willingness to learn and ‘take next steps’

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.“I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE

