Although it will be a long while before we get our hands on Blizzard‘s Diablo IV, with the game getting a lengthy delay, it is still exciting to see what the development team is doing on their end with the extra polishing time. In the latest quarterly update, we get a peek at the endgame progression system in Diablo IV, alongside new itemisation changes and the impressive graphical treats that await.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO