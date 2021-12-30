ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 test availability will ‘greatly improve in January’

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1ZAn_0dZ6xUAv00

( The Hill ) – White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Thursday said the U.S. would see significant improvements next month regarding the availability of COVID-19 tests.

The tests have been difficult to obtain amid soaring demand because of the omicron variant and holiday travel, as people seek tests before they meet in family gatherings.

“Things are going to greatly improve in January and beyond,” Fauci said of testing on Thursday on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Walensky: New CDC guidance is ‘what we thought people would be able to tolerate’

“I believe and I’m certain that as we get into January, the first few weeks in January, things will markedly improve because there will be a half a billion tests available in January,” he added. “In subsequent months, there will be anywhere from 200 to 500 million tests per month available including the ability to go online and order a test and have it delivered to your home free.”

“We’re doing much better than we were a year ago but we still have a ways to go,” the chief medical advisor to the Biden administration also said.

Fauci defends new CDC isolation guidelines

Some cities have seen long lines at testing sites fueled by the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Earlier this month, President Biden committed to purchasing a 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests that he said would be made available to Americans for free.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Biden said in an interview with ABC earlier this month when asked about the testing shortage. “You could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

“I wish I had thought about ordering half a billion [tests] two months ago,” the president added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#White House#Omicron#Newsnation#Americans#Abc#Stre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MSNBC

The CDC's new isolation guidelines are a communications disaster

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced new guidelines that reduce the amount of time people who test positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms should spend in isolation from 10 days to five. As a result, it feels like everyone in the country is mad at the CDC. I’m normally inclined to defend institutions, but I can’t blame the folks baffled by the CDC’s decision-making process.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Fauci: 'It's safe enough to get those kids back to school'

As schools across the country are set to resume in-person classes after the winter break, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to vaccinate children over 5 to add an additional level of safety. "I plead with parents to please seriously consider vaccinating your children," Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser,...
EDUCATION
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fauci cites near 'vertical' rise in Covid, but sees hope

The United States is experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid cases as the Omicron variant sweeps the country, but the peak may be only weeks away, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday. With the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were reported in the US on Friday, almost exactly 200,000 more than during a peak last February.
EDUCATION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy