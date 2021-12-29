Warriors' James Wiseman enters health and safety protocol

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Alongside Klay Thompson, James Wiseman has been going through the final stages of his rehab before making his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ rotation.

The 2020 No. 2 overall pick hasn’t suited up since suffering a meniscus injury against the Houston Rockets in April of last season.

While there’s no exact timetable for his return, Wiseman has recently been cleared to participate in Golden State’s full practices. Wiseman has also practiced with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors.

However, his rehab will have to go on hold. Wiseman is the latest member of the Warriors to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases around the NBA, players like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Damion Lee and Draymond Green have all entered the league’s health and safety protocol.

