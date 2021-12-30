25 Stars Share Their Favorite Moisturizers: Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson & More

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
