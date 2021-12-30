ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

25 Stars Share Their Favorite Moisturizers: Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson & More

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

We love these products, and we hope you...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jessica Alba Just Chopped Off All Of Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Jessica Alba is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and as much as we love her long locks, we have to admit that her new shorter ‘do – which she debuted on Instagram on December 4th – looks too gorgeous for words! The two biggest hair trends of 2021 undoubtedly have to be effortless brushed out curls (in place of the traditional bouncy blowout) as demonstrated by the likes of Kate Middleton, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon; and short bobs, which everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Selena Gomez and now the The Fantastic Four actress have sported this year!
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Kate Hudson takes a new role at Fabletics

Kate Hudson will transition from her role as the principal face of Fabletics, the athletic and leisure wear brand she co-founded eight years ago, to an advisory function, the company said, calling the move “long-planned.”. The company said that as it “charts its next chapter and continued growth,” Hudson...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Jessica Alba
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Kate Hudson and Cann Bring Stoner Chillness To The Holidays

Where’s Kate Hudson been? I stopped getting targeted ads on Instagram for her athleisure company Fabletics years ago, and according to a cursory Google search, she didn’t make any movies between 2017 and 2021 — save for Sia’s Music, but that’s neither here nor there. Turns out, Hudson’s been getting high off Cann Social Tonics, a THC-infused soda that bills itself as the “future of social drinking.” Cann will get you feeling a little goofy, giggly high without giving you a hangover the next day, for when you want to party but you’re also not 23 years old anymore.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Jessica Alba: I didn't enjoy being an actress when I was younger

Jessica Alba didn't have "fun" as an actress when she was younger. The 'Sin City' star landed her first film role in 'Camp Nowhere' in 1994 when she was just 13, and has said she felt "wildly insecure" about her acting skills at the time and didn't feel "worthy" of the attention she had as a young star.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Go-To Jeans — and They're $55 on Amazon

Amazon is an incredibly underrated shopping destination, and if you need further proof, we've got it. Jessica Alba recently revealed her go-to jeans, and though they could have easily been an expensive designer pair, the star's can't-live-without blues are actually $55 and from Amazon. Alba was the latest to dish...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moisturizers#Retailer#Kate Hudson More
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Shares Snowy Photo of Daughter Rani Celebrating Holidays in Colorado

It was a white Christmas for Kate Hudson, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, 3! The actress shared an adorable photo to Instagram today of the family of three, all bundled up in the snow in front of a log cabin, where they’ve been celebrating the holidays in Aspen, Colorado. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) The photo features Hudson in a matching rainbow sweater and beanie, Fujikawa in a green beanie, and Rani in a colorful snowsuit with a fuzzy purple beanie on her head. She captioned the photo with a simple...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Celebrates Stylist Birthday in Striped Button Down and Yellow Strappy Sandals

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling celebrated her stylist and friend Hayley Atkin in her latest post to Instagram. The starlet posted a myriad of some of her favorite style moments in a slideshow, posing in the main photo with Atkin before a clothing rack full of fun clothes. The stylist has dressed multiple stars beyond Kaling, from singer Meghan Trainor to Chrissy Metz and actress Kerry Washington. Kaling poses in a loose blue and white striped shirt that hung loosely around her frame. She paired the boxy shirt with equally boxy grey shorts. She added a bit of fun to the ensemble,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Mindy Kaling's Newest Family Tradition Will Land Her on Santa's Nice List

Watch: What Mindy Kaling Finds "Interesting" About Being a Mother of 2. That's Mindy Kaling's theory, anyway. With Christmas just days away, the actress and producer wants to make sure it's a magical occasion for her two kids: daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 15 months. Luckily, her home is all set for a winter wonderland thanks to a wide variety of festive pieces.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thezoereport.com

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, & Kerry Washington Are Obsessed With This Green Smoothie Recipe

Celebrities have all kinds of wellness secrets, and most of them run the gamut: Gwyneth Paltrow does coconut-oil pulling, Tracee Ellis Ross aims to consume several liters of water a day, and Hilary Duff swears by Sakara Life’s delicious meals. However, it’s not all that often that several of them agree on one single thing — so when they do, you can be pretty sure it’s good. That seems to be the case, at least, with Mindy Kaling’s green smoothie recipe; in fact, it’s apparently so delicious and nutritious that both Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are also avid fans.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson. In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit. Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy