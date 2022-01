Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints defense smothered the Carolina Panthers in their 18-10 victory in week 17. With the win, New Orleans improved to 8-8 overall. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers each also won this week to stay in front of the Saints in the playoff standings at 9-7 each, but there is one week left in the 2021-22 regular season. By winning, the Saints kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

