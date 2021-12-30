ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

By Joe Palca
 5 days ago
Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

